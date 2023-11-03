Trending
World News
Nov. 3, 2023 / 12:38 PM

At least six killed in Italy's Tuscany region as Storm Ciaran slams Europe

By Patrick Hilsman
At least six people have been killed in Italy's Tuscany region as Strom Ciaran slams Europe. Photo by Claudio Giovannini/EPA-EFE
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- At least six people have died in Italy as Storm Ciaran slams several European countries, bringing the total death toll for Europe up to at least 13.

Italy's Tuscany region was particularly hard hit with winds up to 74 mph recorded along the coast as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni declared a state of emergency in parts of the region.

"I am following with apprehension the evolution of the calamitous events that have hit Tuscany in particular and I express my deep condolences and that of the Government for the victims," Meloni posted on X Friday.

Meloni said she was in touch with local authorities and rescue workers.

"I am in constant contact with the minister Nello Musumeci, with the head of Civil Protection Fabrizio Curcio, with the president of the Region Eugenio Giani and with the competent authorities," Meloni continued.

Rescue workers had to evacuate people from several municipalities in the region and Tuscany schools have been shut down.

"After a night of devastation, we will roll up our sleeves to clean and bring our city back to normal," said Prato Mayor Matteo Biffoni.

Tuscany governor Eugenio Giani posted video of flooding with a warning to avoid vehicle travel and the streets.

"The images are clear, don't take to the streets. Don't drive your car, those who can, reach the upper floors of the houses," Giani wrote.

As of Thursday at least two people had died in France, three more in Belgium, with one death reported in each Germany, Spain and the Netherlands, many the result of falling trees.

The storm left more than a million people without power in France as of Thursday and also caused electrical outages in Britian.

