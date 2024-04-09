Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 9, 2024 / 7:13 AM

Panama Papers money laundering trial gets underway in Panama City

By Paul Godfrey
Panama has put on trial 27 people implicated in the Panama Papers money laundering scandal, exposed in a 2016 leak of the secret financial information of thousands of wealthy business figures and officials from a law firm in the tax haven. File Photo by U.S. Department of State/UPI
Panama has put on trial 27 people implicated in the Panama Papers money laundering scandal, exposed in a 2016 leak of the secret financial information of thousands of wealthy business figures and officials from a law firm in the tax haven. File Photo by U.S. Department of State/UPI

April 9 (UPI) -- A Panamanian criminal court on Tuesday launched a trial for 27 people charged in the Panama papers money laundering scandal, eight years after a leak from a law firm in the tax haven exposed the secret financial dealings of thousands of wealthy business figures and officials from around the world.

The defendants in the three week trial which got underway Monday at the Supreme Criminal Court in the Gil Ponce Palace of Justice in Panama City are all charged with commissioning the crime of money laundering, the Panama Judicial Authority said in a news release.

Advertisement

The disclosure of more than 11 million confidential documents from corporate service provider and law firm Mossack Fonseca detailed how billionaires, government leaders and star athletes hid their assets in offshore shell companies and special purpose financial vehicles to avoid paying taxes.

The founders of the firm, Jurgen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca Mora, who are among the defendants, claim the files were stolen by hackers and that the information contained in them has been misrepresented.

Related

If convicted, Mossack, who was in court Monday for the opening of the trial, and Fonseca, whose lawyers told the bench he was unable to attend due to receiving treatment in a Panama hospital, could receive maximum prison sentences of 12 years.

Advertisement

The information on people from 200 countries, which the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists combined with other leaks into a searchable database, revealed how the powerful from then-prime ministers of Iceland and Pakistan to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and the king of Saudi Arabia parked money and assets in opaque offshore jurisdictions like Panama and the Virgin Islands, allegedly to conceal wealth.

The subsequent ICIJ investigation alleges Mossack Fonseca provided its services to 33 individuals and companies on a U.S. government blacklist for their business dealings with Mexican drug lords, terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah and rogue states like North Korea and Iran.

The ICIJ revealed offshore companies connected to relatives of Chinese Communist Party leader President Xi Jinping, who came to office vowing to take on China's "armies of corruption," and Poroshenko, who wore his reformist credentials on his sleeve during his 2014-2019 presidency.

Analysis also showed close associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin funnelled as much as $2 billion through offshore banks and secret accounts.

In its follow-up 2021 Pandora Papers, an ICIJ investigation of millions of confidential files uncovered alleged clandestine financial dealings by 35 current and former heads of state, out of more than 330 politicians and public officials.

Advertisement

It found Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein used offshore companies to purchase Malibu, Calif., beachfront property and former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis acquired a French Riviera chateau by the same means.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair was alleged to have avoided paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes by putting a multi-million dollar property purchase through an offshore company his wife's company purchased in the Virgin Islands.

Latest Headlines

Germany rejects accusations of aiding Israel in violating humanitarian law at World Court
World News // 1 hour ago
Germany rejects accusations of aiding Israel in violating humanitarian law at World Court
April 9 (UPI) -- Germany on Tuesday firmly rejected accusations brought against it in the World Court that it has aided Israel in perpetrating genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza.
Security Council moves forward with State of Palestine's application for U.N. membership
World News // 4 hours ago
Security Council moves forward with State of Palestine's application for U.N. membership
April 9 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council is moving forward with the State of Palestine's application for full membership to the intergovernmental body, attracting seething condemnation from Israel.
Vatican declares gender change, surrogacy 'grave threats' to human dignity
World News // 8 hours ago
Vatican declares gender change, surrogacy 'grave threats' to human dignity
April 8 (UPI) -- The Vatican and Pope Francis issued a strong declaration Monday, condemning transgender sex change, surrogate motherhood and abortion as "grave threats" to human dignity.
Defying U.S., Netanyahu announces 'there is date' for Israel to invade Rafah
World News // 13 hours ago
Defying U.S., Netanyahu announces 'there is date' for Israel to invade Rafah
April 8 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday "there is a date" for Israeli Defense Forces to invade Rafah, a move the United States opposes, as he called the southern city vital to victory.
Japan to be considered for membership in AUKUS military technology pact
World News // 16 hours ago
Japan to be considered for membership in AUKUS military technology pact
April 8 (UPI) -- The United States, Australia and Britain indicated Monday they will officially consider Japan's push to be included in the AUKUS military pact between the three nations.
Britain, France ramp up warnings over Ukraine as they push for more military support
World News // 21 hours ago
Britain, France ramp up warnings over Ukraine as they push for more military support
April 8 (UPI) -- The foreign ministers of Britain and France on Monday called on NATO countries to do more to support Ukraine and ensure Russia does not prevail, warning that the world is watching and "will judge us is we fail."
Musk says Brazilian court order forcing X to block accounts is unconstitutional
World News // 23 hours ago
Musk says Brazilian court order forcing X to block accounts is unconstitutional
April 8 (UPI) -- Elon Musk called for a judge on Brazil's Supreme to quit or be impeached after Justice Alexandre de Moraes launched an inquiry into his X social media platform in an escalating row over misinformation.
Nicaragua takes Germany to World Court for supporting Israel's 'genocide'
World News // 1 day ago
Nicaragua takes Germany to World Court for supporting Israel's 'genocide'
April 8 (UPI) -- The International Court of Justice on Monday kicked off two days of hearings in the Hague over allegations that Germany is aiding genocide perpetrated by Israel in Gaza.
Two Nigerians arrested over sextortion case of Australian boy who died by suicide
World News // 1 day ago
Two Nigerians arrested over sextortion case of Australian boy who died by suicide
April 8 (UPI) -- Two people in Nigeria have been arrested and charged over the sexual extortion case of an Australian teenager who died by suicide, authorities said Monday.
South Korea launches second spy satellite into orbit
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea launches second spy satellite into orbit
SEOUL, April 8 (UPI) -- South Korea successfully placed its second military reconnaissance satellite into orbit, Seoul's military said Monday, a move that will heighten surveillance capabilities against North Korea amid a growing space race.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Single ticket in Oregon wins Powerball's $1.326 billion prize
Single ticket in Oregon wins Powerball's $1.326 billion prize
3 dead, including gunman, in Las Vegas law office shooting
3 dead, including gunman, in Las Vegas law office shooting
Musk says Brazilian court order forcing X to block accounts is unconstitutional
Musk says Brazilian court order forcing X to block accounts is unconstitutional
Georgia woman blames 'God,' solar eclipse for Florida interstate shooting
Georgia woman blames 'God,' solar eclipse for Florida interstate shooting
Defying U.S., Netanyahu announces 'there is date' for Israel to invade Rafah
Defying U.S., Netanyahu announces 'there is date' for Israel to invade Rafah
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement