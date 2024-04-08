Advertisement
World News
April 8, 2024 / 4:07 AM

Two Nigerians arrested over sextortion case of Australian boy who died by suicide

By Darryl Coote
Police in Australia on Monday announced the arrest of two Nigerians in connection to a fatal sextortion case of a teenage boy. Photo courtesy of Australia Police Force/Website
Police in Australia on Monday announced the arrest of two Nigerians in connection to a fatal sextortion case of a teenage boy. Photo courtesy of Australia Police Force/Website

April 8 (UPI) -- Two people in Nigeria have been arrested and charged over the sexual extortion case of an Australian teenager who died by suicide, authorities said Monday.

The victim was a teenage boy who police said was speaking online with a person presenting as female. He then took his own life under threat that intimate pictures of him would be sent to family and friends if he did not pay an extortion fee.

Advertisement

His death prompted an investigation last year that tracked the offenders to Nigeria, the New South Wales Police Force announced Monday.

The suspects were only identified by Australian police force as "two young males." It said they were arrested last month in a Nigerian slum home to some 25 million people.

Related

"The males will be dealt with locally, where authorities have the power to prosecute the Australian-based offenses," the police force said in a statement.

Detective Superintendent Matthew Craft, commander of State Crime Command's Cybercrime Squad, said they allege there were "a number of communications" between the suspects and their victim, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

"It started off [with] bikini shots and then slowly as the conversation progressed, there were further images exchanged and certainly as those images were exchanged less clothing was certainly prevalent in that particular offending," he said.

Advertisement

Once those more intimate pictures were exchanged, "the conversation then turned, and that young person was extorted for financial benefit that," Craft said.

According to Craft, there has been a 400% spike in sextortion cases in the last 18 months, but that represents the number of young people reporting such crimes.

"We want young people to continue to report these cases, and to never be embarrassed to talk to police," he said in a statement. "Sextortion is a very real crime that we can take serious action against."

Sextortion is when a criminal actor coerces a victim to create and send them sexually explicit material. The perpetrator then demands money or more content from their victim under threat to release the material.

According to the FBI, victims tend to be males between the ages of 14 and 17, and the offenders are often located in West African nations, such as Nigeria and the Ivory Coast.

In May, three Nigerian men between the ages of 19 and 22 were charged in the United States over the sextortion of Jordan DeMay, a 17-year-old Michigan resident who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in March of 2022.

Advertisement

The FBI said that from October 2021 to March 2023, it had received more than 13,000 reports of online financial sextortion of minors. At least 12,600 of the victims were boys.

Of those reports, at least 20 of the victims died by suicide, it said.

Latest Headlines

South Korea launches second spy satellite into orbit
World News // 3 hours ago
South Korea launches second spy satellite into orbit
SEOUL, April 8 (UPI) -- South Korea successfully placed its second military reconnaissance satellite into orbit, Seoul's military said Monday, a move that will heighten surveillance capabilities against North Korea amid a growing space race.
Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant damaged in drone attack
World News // 5 hours ago
Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant damaged in drone attack
April 7 (UPI) -- Ukraine's Russia-occupied nuclear power plant was attacked by drones Sunday in an incident the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said endangered nuclear safety and security.
Israel withdraws troops from southern Gaza after fighting in Khan Younis
World News // 13 hours ago
Israel withdraws troops from southern Gaza after fighting in Khan Younis
April 7 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday it has withdrawn all of its troops from southern Gaza following fierce fighting against Hamas militants in the city of Khan Younis. 
Cameron says support for Israel 'not unconditional' as Sunak calls for cease-fire
World News // 15 hours ago
Cameron says support for Israel 'not unconditional' as Sunak calls for cease-fire
April 7 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza on Sunday as Foreign Minister David Cameron said British support for Israel is "not unconditional."
Iran's top commander warns Israel it committed 'suicide' with Damascus attack
World News // 18 hours ago
Iran's top commander warns Israel it committed 'suicide' with Damascus attack
April 7 (UPI) -- The top commander of Iran's military warned Israel on Sunday that it would retaliate after Israel launched an attack Monday that destroyed Iran's consulate in Damascus, the capital of Syria.
Israel defends using AI database Lavender of alleged Hamas targets
World News // 19 hours ago
Israel defends using AI database Lavender of alleged Hamas targets
April 7 (UPI) -- Israel on Sunday defended its use of Lavender, an artificial intelligence software, in the collection and analysis of information about alleged Hamas targets ahead of military operations.
Protesters call for hostage deal before 6-month anniversary of Hamas attacks
World News // 1 day ago
Protesters call for hostage deal before 6-month anniversary of Hamas attacks
April 6 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of anti-government protestors rallied in Tel Aviv Saturday evening calling for a Gaza hostage deal after Israeli forces recovered the body of one of the hostages.
Israeli forces recover slain hostage's body in Khan Younis
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli forces recover slain hostage's body in Khan Younis
April 6 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces recovered the remains of Elad Katzir, who was among more than 200 hostages captured during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Russian authorities evacuate 2,000 people after dam bursts
World News // 1 day ago
Russian authorities evacuate 2,000 people after dam bursts
April 6 (UPI) -- Russian authorities have ordered citizens to evacuate parts of the Ural mountains city of Orsk after a dam burst, according to official media.
Mexico suspends diplomatic relations with Ecuador following embassy raid
World News // 1 day ago
Mexico suspends diplomatic relations with Ecuador following embassy raid
April 6 (UPI) -- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Saturday announced the suspension of diplomatic relations with Ecuador after Ecuadorian police stormed Mexico's embassy in Quito Friday evening.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iran's top commander warns Israel it committed 'suicide' with Damascus attack
Iran's top commander warns Israel it committed 'suicide' with Damascus attack
Israel withdraws troops from southern Gaza after fighting in Khan Younis
Israel withdraws troops from southern Gaza after fighting in Khan Younis
Israel defends using AI database Lavender of alleged Hamas targets
Israel defends using AI database Lavender of alleged Hamas targets
Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing after engine cover detaches
Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing after engine cover detaches
Driver flees Calif. rollover accident that killed 9-year-old girl, injured 4 others
Driver flees Calif. rollover accident that killed 9-year-old girl, injured 4 others
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement