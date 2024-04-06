Advertisement
April 6, 2024 / 2:34 PM

Australia calls for 'full accountability' after IDF strike on aid workers

By Ehren Wynder
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Saturday demanded "full accountability" from Israel over the airstrike that killed seven humanitarian aid workers this week. File Photo by Lukas Coch/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Saturday demanded "full accountability" from Israel over the airstrike that killed seven humanitarian workers, including one Australian, in what she described was a "deadly failure."

April 6 (UPI) -- Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has demanded Israel take "full accountability" for the airstrike that killed seven humanitarian workers, including one Australian, in what she described was a "deadly failure."

At a press conference Saturday, Wong told reporters the Australian government is not satisfied with the Israel Defense Forces' investigation into the drone strike that killed seven World Central Kitchen workers, including Australian Zomi Frankcom.

Australia's demands were outlined in a letter to Israel signed by Wong and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles.

"We have made clear, after we were verbally briefed, that we have not yet received sufficient information to satisfy our expectations," Wong said.

The IDF on Friday said it dismissed two officers and reprimanded another three over the attack.

While Wong said the actions the Israeli government has taken since the attack were a "necessary first step," and that Australia's ambassador had been briefed on the incident, Australia has yet to see a written copy of the investigation.

"We also, in our letter, raised concerns on behalf of the country that Israel's initial responses suggest that the gravity of the death of seven humanitarian workers is yet to be appreciated by the Israeli government," Wong said.

Australia on Saturday said it will appoint a "special adviser" to scrutinize the IDF investigation. Wong said she and Marles would write to their counterparts in the Israeli government to notify them of Australia's intention.

Australia has lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his "deeply insensitive" remarks when he admitted IDF personnel "unintentionally" hit innocent people, saying "this happens in wartime."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Netanyahu could not dismiss the killing of humanitarian workers as "just a product of war" and called Israel's explanation of the deaths "insufficient and unacceptable."

Israel faces increasing pressure from international leaders over the incident, even from its most loyal ally, the United States. President Joe Biden in his call this week with Netanyahu emphasized continued American support of the war against Hamas will hinge on Israel's commitment to protect civilians and aid workers.

One of the aid workers killed in the attack was American, and another was Polish. The foreign ministry of Poland in response has demanded "the preliminary findings we see now be turned into criminal liability."

When asked if Australia would echo Poland's demands, Wong said, "I'm not ruling anything in or out."

World Central Kitchen called for the formation of an independent commission to investigate the attack, noting "the IDF cannot credibly investigate its own failure in Gaza."

