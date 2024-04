Ukrainian intelligence says it has destroyed six Russian fighter aircraft at the Morozovsk military air base in the Rostov region as Russia strikes Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia. Photo by Yakiv Liashenko/EPA-EFE

April 5 (UPI) -- Ukraine's intelligence service, the SBU, says it destroyed six Russian military jets at the Morozovsk airbase in Russia's Rostov region, the Kyiv Independant, BBC and CNN report, citing unnamed Ukrainian military sources. Russian officials say 44 drones were shot down in Rostov, the Kyiv Independent reports. Advertisement

The airbase was "used to launch guided air bombs on Ukrainian positions and border settlements," a Ukrainian military source told CNN.

The source also told CNN that as many as 20 Russian servicemen were either killed or injured.

The base is used to house Su-27 and Su-34 fighter aircraft, which have been used to drop bombs on Ukrainian targets.

Ukrainian forces have stepped up attacks against targets inside Russia in recent weeks, with an unmanned aircraft attacks on a Russian targets, including a drone manufacturing facility and an oil refinery Tuesday.

On Thursday, Russian forces targeted the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, killing at least four people and injuring 10 others.

On Friday, Russian strikes killed three people in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, according to regional military administrator Ivan Fedorov.