Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 4, 2024 / 8:38 AM

Russian drone strike kills Ukrainian first responders working at scene of earlier attack

By Paul Godfrey
Firefighters tackle a blaze at the scene of a Russian drone strike on a residential district in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv overnight that killed at least four people and injured 10 others. Photo by Yakiv Liashenko/EPA-EFE
Firefighters tackle a blaze at the scene of a Russian drone strike on a residential district in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv overnight that killed at least four people and injured 10 others. Photo by Yakiv Liashenko/EPA-EFE

April 4 (UPI) -- Russian attack drones hit residential districts in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv overnight killing at least four people and injuring 10 others, authorities said.

Three of the dead were emergency services personnel killed in a secondary strike as they searched for survivors beneath the rubble at the site of the initial drone strike, said the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov.

Advertisement

"Confirmed information: three rescuers were killed and another was wounded as a result of the repeated attack on the strike site," Terehov posted on social media

Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov said in a Telegram post that the fourth person killed was a 69-year-old female civilian.

Related

"A 49-year-old man is in serious condition, other patients are in moderate and fair condition," he wrote.

The emergency workers died when two drones struck just before 2 a.m. local time as they were working in a residential area about 60 minutes after an earlier strike damaged houses and a 14-story apartment building, injuring two people.

In all, three high-rise buildings, a hospital building, three firetrucks and two ambulances were damaged in the attacks, according to Syniehubov.

Advertisement

Local air defenses said they had shot down 11 drones as the province bordering Russia came under repeated attack following strikes earlier Wednesday that injured a woman in Merefa and a man in a village 75 miles southwest of Kharkiv and an attack Tuesday that killed a man and injured a boy aged 11.

The region has come under almost daily attack for weeks, assaults that have intensified following a Russian TV broadcast by Russian nationalists last week urging Russian forces to "erase Kharkiv from the face of the earth."

The city's power infrastructure was seriously damaged on March 22 by a massive aerial assault on the east and southeast of the country that destroyed electrical substations and damaged the Zmiivska power plant leaving 150,000 people in Kharkiv without power.

Scheduled power outages remain in place as authorities and utility suppliers repair the damage with Kharkiv residents going without power for 4-8 hours a day, according to Terekhov.

.

Latest Headlines

Legal experts urge British government to suspend arms sales to Israel
World News // 2 hours ago
Legal experts urge British government to suspend arms sales to Israel
April 4 (UPI) -- More than 600 British lawyers, academics and members of the judiciary, including three former high court judges, urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to halt arms exports to Israel to avoid breaking international law.
World Central Kitchen calls for independent probe into deadly Israeli airstrike
World News // 4 hours ago
World Central Kitchen calls for independent probe into deadly Israeli airstrike
April 4 (UPI) -- U.S. food aid charity World Central Kitchen on Thursday called for an independent investigation into an Israeli airstrike that killed seven of its employees in Gaza earlier this week.
Rescuers search through rubble for survivors as Taiwan reels from earthquake
World News // 6 hours ago
Rescuers search through rubble for survivors as Taiwan reels from earthquake
April 4 (UPI) -- Rescuers on Thursday continued to scourer through rubble for dozens of people missing and trapped in Taiwan following Wednesday's earthquake
Ugandan court rejects legal challenge, upholds harsh anti-gay law
World News // 11 hours ago
Ugandan court rejects legal challenge, upholds harsh anti-gay law
April 3 (UPI) -- Uganda's Constitutional Court has rejected a legal challenge and upheld the East African nation's anti-gay law, that imposes long prison sentences and in certain cases the death penalty, as activists brace for violence.
Israel's War Cabinet Minister calls for election in six months
World News // 12 hours ago
Israel's War Cabinet Minister calls for election in six months
April 3 (UPI) -- Israel War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz called for parliamentary elections in September and said he notified Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday.
World Central Kitchen identifies seven workers killed in Gaza strike
World News // 1 day ago
World Central Kitchen identifies seven workers killed in Gaza strike
April 3 (UPI) -- U.S. food aid charity World Central Kitchen has named the seven members of its staff killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, amid growing international condemnation over the attack.
Zelensky signs law lowering Ukraine's draft age from 27 to 25
World News // 20 hours ago
Zelensky signs law lowering Ukraine's draft age from 27 to 25
April 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law lowering the minimum draft age from 27 to 25.
Former Spanish soccer head Luis Rubiales arrested in corruption probe
World News // 22 hours ago
Former Spanish soccer head Luis Rubiales arrested in corruption probe
April 3 (UPI) -- Former Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales, who is already facing sexual assault allegations from the women's World Cup, was arrested in Madrid on Wednesday in a separate corruption probe.
Finnish police identify bullying as motive for deadly school shooting
World News // 22 hours ago
Finnish police identify bullying as motive for deadly school shooting
April 3 (UPI) -- Finnish authorities said Wednesday the motive for Tuesday's school shooting that killed a 12-year-old and wounded two students was bullying. The bullied suspect also threatened students before and after the shooting.
At least 9 dead, nearly 1,000 injured in Taiwan earthquake
World News // 23 hours ago
At least 9 dead, nearly 1,000 injured in Taiwan earthquake
April 3 (UPI) -- Taiwan officials have at least nine died and nearly 1,000 injured in the strongest earthquake to hit the island in 25 years, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sonar images of Baltimore bridge collapse vividly show scale of removal effort needed
Sonar images of Baltimore bridge collapse vividly show scale of removal effort needed
Self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" Taylor James Johnatakis gets 87 months for Jan. 6 riot
Self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" Taylor James Johnatakis gets 87 months for Jan. 6 riot
Body found on Lake Ontario identified decades later as man who went over Niagara Falls
Body found on Lake Ontario identified decades later as man who went over Niagara Falls
Judge will not delay Trump's hush-money trial over presidential immunity claim
Judge will not delay Trump's hush-money trial over presidential immunity claim
Jack Smith: Order in Donald Trump documents case based on 'flawed' premise
Jack Smith: Order in Donald Trump documents case based on 'flawed' premise
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement