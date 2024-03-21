Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 21, 2024 / 9:43 AM

At least 13 injured, widespread damage in Russian missile strikes on Kyiv

By Paul Godfrey
Kyiv firefighters damp down flames Thursday in an apartment building gutted by fire during dawn missile strikes launched from Russian territory that injured at least 17 people, including an 11-year-old girl. Photo by Maxym Marusenko/EPA-EFE
Kyiv firefighters damp down flames Thursday in an apartment building gutted by fire during dawn missile strikes launched from Russian territory that injured at least 17 people, including an 11-year-old girl. Photo by Maxym Marusenko/EPA-EFE

March 21 (UPI) -- A Russian missile assault on the Ukrainian capital overnight injured at least 13 people, including a child, in the largest attack on Kyiv in weeks, authorities said.

At least two people were taken to the hospital after being hit by debris from missiles destroyed by air defense batteries, said Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

Advertisement

City military administration head Serhiy Popko said the child, an 11-year-old girl, was hurt in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, though it was unclear if she was among those hospitalized.

The Air Force confirmed its defense systems downed 31 cruise and ballistic missiles but burning debris from the downed rockets set ablaze several apartment buildings, a kindergarten, a power transformer station and cars in Podilsky, and Sviatoshyn districts, according to Popko.

Related

"As a result of successful combat operations, all enemy missiles were shot down over Kyiv and on the approaches to the capital," he wrote in a social media post.

The Air Force said the missiles were launched from the Volgodonsk area in Russia's Rostov Oblast and the Engels district of Saratov Oblast.

Condemning the attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky, called for international partners to provide more military assistance, particularly air defense systems such as the U.S.-made Patriot surface-to-air missile shield, saying "such terror" could be ended if the international community put its mind to it.

Advertisement

"Such terror continues every day and night. It is possible to put an end to it through global unity --- if it helps us with air defense systems," he wrote in a post on X.

"Russian terrorists do not have missiles capable of bypassing Patriot and other leading world systems. This protection is required in Ukraine now. From Kyiv to Kharkiv, Sumy to Kherson, and Odesa to the Donetsk region.

"This is entirely possible if our partners demonstrate sufficient political will. We must prove that terror is always the loser. We must prove to Russia that it will be forced to accept normal, free life in Ukraine. We need the support of our partners," said Zelensky.

Latest Headlines

In surprise trip to Kyiv, Biden's top security adviser assures Ukraine of U.S. support
World News // 6 hours ago
In surprise trip to Kyiv, Biden's top security adviser assures Ukraine of U.S. support
March 21 (UPI) -- The Biden administration's top national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, made a surprise trip to Kyiv to assure the besieged European ally that military assistance would be coming.
Ex-general confirmed as Indonesia's next president amid nepotism, fraud charges
World News // 2 hours ago
Ex-general confirmed as Indonesia's next president amid nepotism, fraud charges
March 21 (UPI) -- Former Indonesian defense minister Prabowo Subianto has been confirmed as the country's next president, five weeks after 168 million voters went to the polls in a general election in the world's third-largest democracy.
Vietnam's gov't accepts resignation of President Vo Van Thuong
World News // 5 hours ago
Vietnam's gov't accepts resignation of President Vo Van Thuong
March 21 (UPI) -- Vietnam's communist party on Thursday accepted the resignation of President Vo Van Thuong, making him the second politician to step down from the high-profile, though mostly ceremonial, position in as many years.
WHO urges increased cholera vaccine production in response to surging cases
World News // 17 hours ago
WHO urges increased cholera vaccine production in response to surging cases
March 20 (UPI) -- Millions of people are at risk from cholera due to lack of access to clean drinking water and sufficient vaccines, according to the World Health Organization.
Israeli protesters call U.N. relief agency 'Hamas,' demand its expulsion from Jerusalem
World News // 17 hours ago
Israeli protesters call U.N. relief agency 'Hamas,' demand its expulsion from Jerusalem
March 20 (UPI) -- Hundreds of pro-Israel protestors in Jerusalem gathered outside of United Nations Relief and Works Agency offices to demand its removal from the city and the return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.
U.S. conducts aid drop into Gaza in coordination with Jordan
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. conducts aid drop into Gaza in coordination with Jordan
March 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Central Command announced Wednesday that it conducted a humanitarian aid drop into Northern Gaza in conjunction with the Jordanian military.
U.S. sanctions Russians for 'malign campaigns' posing as news outlets
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Russians for 'malign campaigns' posing as news outlets
March 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned two entities and two individuals for alleged foreign malign influence campaigns that included impersonating legitimate news outlets.
Finland tops World Happiness Report for 7th straight year, U.S. drops out of top 20
World News // 22 hours ago
Finland tops World Happiness Report for 7th straight year, U.S. drops out of top 20
March 20 (UPI) -- Finland remains the happiest country in the world for a seventh year straight, while the United States has dropped from the list of the top 20 happiest nations.
Report: E-waste rising at alarming rate around world
World News // 22 hours ago
Report: E-waste rising at alarming rate around world
March 20 (UPI) -- Electronic waste around the world is growing five times faster than documented efforts to recycle the material, leaving experts to call for urgent attention to the new source of pollution.
France fines Google $271 million for training AI on news articles
World News // 22 hours ago
France fines Google $271 million for training AI on news articles
March 20 (UPI) -- France's competition authority said Wednesday it is fining Google $271 million for training artificial intelligence on news articles without notifying the publishers or the competition authority.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Search for Riley Strain turns to dam, 42 miles downstream from Nashville
Search for Riley Strain turns to dam, 42 miles downstream from Nashville
Idaho prisoner on run after 3 corrections officers shot at Boise hospital
Idaho prisoner on run after 3 corrections officers shot at Boise hospital
DeSantis signs bill banning homeless encampments, public sleeping in Florida
DeSantis signs bill banning homeless encampments, public sleeping in Florida
At House impeachment inquiry hearing, witness Lev Parnas blasts GOP 'falsehoods'
At House impeachment inquiry hearing, witness Lev Parnas blasts GOP 'falsehoods'
Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of presidential race, finishes third in Fla. primary
Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of presidential race, finishes third in Fla. primary
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement