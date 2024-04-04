Trending
April 4, 2024 / 11:14 AM

Finland extends border closure with Russia 'until further notice'

By Doug Cunningham
Finland said Thursday its land and maritime borders with Russia will remain closed "until further notice." Photo by Tomi Hanninen/EPA-EFE
April 4 (UPI) -- Finland's government said Thursday the land border crossings with Russia will stay closed indefinitely.

Beginning April 15 maritime border crossings with Russia at the ports of Nuijamaa and Santio will also be closed to leisure boating, Finland's Interior Ministry said in a statement.

"The Government decided on the matter in its session on April 4, 2024. The decision will remain in force until further notice, but no longer than is necessary,"

Finland cited "instrumentalized migration" as the reason for the closings.

That is a term for the Russian government's strategy of intentionally sending large numbers of migrants to Finland's borders as a means to weaken or destabilize the country.

"There are hundreds and possibly thousands of people close to Finland's border on the Russian side that could be instrumentalized against Finland," Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said in a statement.

Rantanen said that Finnish authorities see the border closings as a long-term situation.

The government said it has not seen any signs that Russia's tactic of using migrants to try to destabilize Finland has changed and that springtime would provide opportunities for Russia to put more pressure on Finland.

"By closing border crossing points for maritime traffic to leisure boating, the government is preparing for the possibility that instrumentalized migration could expand to maritime traffic as spring progresses," the Interior Ministry said. "This would be dangerous to people seeking to enter Finland and would burden maritime search and rescue."

Finland said instrumentalized migration is a way that Russia can affect security and social stability not only in Finland but in the rest of the European Union.

The Interior Ministry said a law to combat it is being drafted in Finland "under which the government could decide to restrict the reception of applications for international protection in a limited area on Finland's national border and in its immediate vicinity."

In February Finland extended the closure of its border with Russia until April 14. The action announced Thursday keeps the borders closed indefinitely after April 14.

Finland's government said then that Russia "is causing human suffering and using people as tools."

Russian President Vladimir Putin last month said he would re-deploy troops to the border in response to Finland's ascension to NATO.

Amazon's plastic waste growing in U.S., reduced globally, report says
World News // 1 hour ago
Amazon's plastic waste growing in U.S., reduced globally, report says
April 4 (UPI) -- The amount of plastic in Amazon packaging has grown 9.6% in the United States, while it has declined elsewhere in the world, according to a Thursday report from U.S. conservation group Oceana.
Russian drone strike kills Ukrainian first responders working at scene of earlier attack
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian drone strike kills Ukrainian first responders working at scene of earlier attack
April 4 (UPI) -- Russian attack drones hit the residential districts in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv overnight killing at least four people and injuring 10 others, authorities said.
Legal experts urge British government to suspend arms sales to Israel
World News // 4 hours ago
Legal experts urge British government to suspend arms sales to Israel
April 4 (UPI) -- More than 600 British lawyers, academics and members of the judiciary, including three former high court judges, urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to halt arms exports to Israel to avoid breaking international law.
World Central Kitchen calls for independent probe into deadly Israeli airstrike
World News // 6 hours ago
World Central Kitchen calls for independent probe into deadly Israeli airstrike
April 4 (UPI) -- U.S. food aid charity World Central Kitchen on Thursday called for an independent investigation into an Israeli airstrike that killed seven of its employees in Gaza earlier this week.
Rescuers search through rubble for survivors as Taiwan reels from earthquake
World News // 7 hours ago
Rescuers search through rubble for survivors as Taiwan reels from earthquake
April 4 (UPI) -- Rescuers on Thursday continued to scourer through rubble for dozens of people missing and trapped in Taiwan following Wednesday's earthquake
Ugandan court rejects legal challenge, upholds harsh anti-gay law
World News // 13 hours ago
Ugandan court rejects legal challenge, upholds harsh anti-gay law
April 3 (UPI) -- Uganda's Constitutional Court has rejected a legal challenge and upheld the East African nation's anti-gay law, that imposes long prison sentences and in certain cases the death penalty, as activists brace for violence.
Israel's War Cabinet Minister calls for election in six months
World News // 13 hours ago
Israel's War Cabinet Minister calls for election in six months
April 3 (UPI) -- Israel War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz called for parliamentary elections in September and said he notified Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday.
World Central Kitchen identifies seven workers killed in Gaza strike
World News // 1 day ago
World Central Kitchen identifies seven workers killed in Gaza strike
April 3 (UPI) -- U.S. food aid charity World Central Kitchen has named the seven members of its staff killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, amid growing international condemnation over the attack.
Zelensky signs law lowering Ukraine's draft age from 27 to 25
World News // 22 hours ago
Zelensky signs law lowering Ukraine's draft age from 27 to 25
April 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law lowering the minimum draft age from 27 to 25.
Former Spanish soccer head Luis Rubiales arrested in corruption probe
World News // 23 hours ago
Former Spanish soccer head Luis Rubiales arrested in corruption probe
April 3 (UPI) -- Former Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales, who is already facing sexual assault allegations from the women's World Cup, was arrested in Madrid on Wednesday in a separate corruption probe.
