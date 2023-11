Finland Thursday decided to close four Russian border crossings over serious national security threats. Prime minister Petteri Orpo said the closings were caused by Russia facilitating undocumented migrant entry into Finland. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/ UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Finland Thursday decided to close its border with Russia beginning Saturday to stop Russian border guards from transporting undocumented migrants to the border crossings where they enter Finland illegally. The action was taken under the Border Guard Act to combat a serious threat to public order and national security. The border closing decision is valid until Feb. 18, 2024, according ot the interior ministry. Advertisement

"We have acted decisively and promptly so that the situation on the eastern border would not get worse," Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said in a statement. "Amendments to the Border Guard Act were made in the last election period just for such situations. Now these tools have been used."

Orpo said asylum applications can be still be taken at the Salla and Vartius crossings further to the north.

A statement from Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said closing the border will stop illegal entry into Finland at the Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra and Niirala border crossings.

"The government is ready to take even more drastic measures if necessary," Rantanen said.

According to Finland's Interior Ministry, illegal immigration at Finland's border with Russia has significantly increased in recent weeks.

The ministry said "there are clear indications that the authorities of a foreign state or other actors have played a role in facilitating the arrival of persons who have crossed the border illegally."

Finland's government said that poses a serious threat to public order and national security.