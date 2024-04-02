1 of 4 | In a four-day demonstration, thousands of Israeli protesters have set up a tent city in Jerusalem outside the Knesset as a protest against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of Israeli protesters have set up a tent city in Jerusalem outside the Knesset on what is the third day of a four-day protest against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The massive anti-government protest began Sunday as they erupted across Israel with tens of thousands of Israelis calling for Netanyahu's removal and new elections. Advertisement

On Monday, The World reported that there was a rough estimate of 10,000 to 15,000 people at the protest as more than 100 tents were seen getting set up outside the country's parliament in central Jerusalem on Sunday.

The trail of tents has reached several blocks between government buildings -- such as the Knesset and Foreign Ministry -- near other larger tents used for logistics related to the ongoing protest movement in Israel's capital city.

Jerusalem, outside the Knesset, tent city, 12:30 AM - Determined protesters aren't going anywhere. Staying put, till the awful government goes home for good.#BringThemHomeNow#ElectionsNow#RemovalNow pic.twitter.com/3h3tj8I1e3— Or-ly Barlev in English (@OrlyBarlevEng) March 31, 2024

Also in the crowd are two life-size fake tanks brought in by Yom Kippur War veterans.

"I have no other choice. I think that we have a 'crime' minister," a protester name Devora from the northern Israeli village of Timrat, told The Times of Israel on Sunday in a personal dig at Netanyahu.

"We're in the middle of a terrible hell. Enough. How much is possible," Devora said. "There will be nothing left."

Amid other policy disagreements between Israeli citizens and their government and an Israeli Defense Force troop shortage, the protests are the culmination of events that began when Netanyahu formed his right-wing coalition government last year and proposed court reforms that many view as radical.

Two reporters from The World who were in the crowd on Monday said speakers and music were playing as Israeli citizens of different ages came out to join in demonstrations.

"I think the bottom line, and what we heard talking to people just now, is that a lot of people are really concerned that this is not the government to win this war, to bring the hostages home, to do what needs to be done, and make difficult decisions about the future," Matthew Bell of The World, said.

An Israeli protester dressed as a soldier with a closed mouth and rope around her hands protests in Jerusalem on April 2, 2024. Thousands of Israelis are demonstrating for the release of hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza and also demanding the ouster of the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo