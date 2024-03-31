Advertisement
World News
March 31, 2024 / 8:23 PM

Pope Francis overcomes health concerns to deliver message of peace on Easter Sunday

By Ehren Wynder
Pope Francis addressed a crowd of around 30,000 people for Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Sunday. Despite bowing out from an appearance on Good Friday, the 87-year-old pontiff presided over a more than two-hour-long Easter Vigil Saturday evening before rolling into Sunday's mass. Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI
Pope Francis addressed a crowd of around 30,000 people for Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Sunday. Despite bowing out from an appearance on Good Friday, the 87-year-old pontiff presided over a more than two-hour-long Easter Vigil Saturday evening before rolling into Sunday's mass. Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Pope Francis overcame health concerns to preside over the Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica and call for an end to the violence in Gaza and Ukraine.

The 87-year-old pontiff waved to a crowd of some 30,000 people who had come for one of the most important days on the Catholic calendar.

Advertisement

Months prior, the pope had been battling frequent respiratory issues that have required trips to the hospital and caused him to cancel some appearances.

Francis, nonetheless, gathered the strength to preside over a two-and-a-half hour Easter Vigil Saturday evening before switching over to Sunday's morning mass.

Related

The pope's speech comes amid the backdrop of truce negotiations between Hamas and Israel and the now two-year war between Russia and Ukraine.

He implored listeners not to "yield to the logic of weapons and rearming."

Francis also called for the access of humanitarian to be ensured for Gaza, which has been besieged for six months since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

"I appeal once again that access to humanitarian aid be ensured to Gaza, and call once more for the prompt release of the hostages seized on 7 October and for an immediate ceasefire in the Strip."

Advertisement

He also expressed hope for a "general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine."

"May the risen Christ open a path of peace for the war-torn peoples of those regions," he said, while calling for a halt to the spread of violence beyond the current theaters of war.

"Let us not allow the strengthening winds of war to blow on Europe and the Mediterranean."

After the service, Francis traveled around the square in the popemobile to greet attendees. He was wheelchair-bound for most of the event due to mobility issues.

Francis at the last minute chose not to appear at the Way of the Cross at the Colosseum on Good Friday to "to preserve his health" for Easter weekend, the Vatican had said.

He did, however, manage to make the visit to Rebibbia Prison near Rome on Holy Thursday to wash the feet of female inmates, a ritual meant to emulate Jesus washing his disciples' feet the night before he died.

Francis is the first pontiff in history to wash the feet of only women on Holy Thursday.

Latest Headlines

Thousands of Israeli protesters demand Netanyahu's removal
World News // 2 hours ago
Thousands of Israeli protesters demand Netanyahu's removal
March 31 (UPI) -- Protests erupted across Israel over the weekend with tens of thousands of Israelis calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's removal.
Hamas condemns Biden's reported new arms transfer to Israel
World News // 4 hours ago
Hamas condemns Biden's reported new arms transfer to Israel
March 31 (UPI) -- Hamas has condemned President Joe Biden after his administration reportedly approved the transfer of more bombs and fighter jets to Israel amid its war in Gaza.
Jerusalem Christians compare Gaza suffering to Jesus' crucifixion in Easter message
World News // 7 hours ago
Jerusalem Christians compare Gaza suffering to Jesus' crucifixion in Easter message
March 31 (UPI) -- Catholic leaders in East Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank compared Gaza's suffering to the crucifixion of Jesus in an Easter message as Protestant leaders also decried Israel's continuing war.
German Foreign Ministry condemns illegal Israeli settlements
World News // 1 week ago
German Foreign Ministry condemns illegal Israeli settlements
March 24 (UPI) -- The German Foreign Ministry condemned illegal Israeli settlements on Sunday after Israel confiscated 800 hectares, or about three square miles, of Palestinian land.
Explosion injures 4 U.N. workers in Lebanon; Israel denies involvement
World News // 1 day ago
Explosion injures 4 U.N. workers in Lebanon; Israel denies involvement
March 30 (UPI) -- An explosion injured four United Nations peacekeeping personnel on Saturday, the agency said, while Israel and Lebanon traded accusations over who was responsible for the incident.
Pope Francis presides over Easter Vigil after sudden absence on Good Friday
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis presides over Easter Vigil after sudden absence on Good Friday
March 30 (UPI) -- Pope Francis presided over Saturday's Easter vigil at St. Peter's Basilica after cancelling a Good Friday appearance at the last minute due to health reasons.
World Central Kitchen sends second aid flotilla to Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
World Central Kitchen sends second aid flotilla to Gaza
March 30 (UPI) -- The World Central Kitchen loaded four vessels that have set sail from Cyprus with food intended to help feed civilians in Gaza.
Police raid Peruvian president's home in 'Rolexgate' investigation
World News // 1 day ago
Police raid Peruvian president's home in 'Rolexgate' investigation
March 30 (UPI) -- Government agents on broke into the home of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Saturday as part of an investigation as to whether she abused her position to enrich herself with luxury watches.
Longtime Zelensky friend among Ukrainian presidential advisors fired
World News // 1 day ago
Longtime Zelensky friend among Ukrainian presidential advisors fired
March 30 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shuffled his advisors Saturday, removing several people from their positions including his longtime friend and business partner.
Israel High Court orders freeze to ultra-Orthodox school funds; students eligible for draft
World News // 2 days ago
Israel High Court orders freeze to ultra-Orthodox school funds; students eligible for draft
March 29 (UPI) -- Israel's High Court of Justice on Thursday issued a freeze on funding for ultra-Orthodox educational institutions, effectively making their students eligible for military service.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rep. Tim Walberg 'stands' by his belief Israel should nuke Gaza
Rep. Tim Walberg 'stands' by his belief Israel should nuke Gaza
Jerusalem Christians compare Gaza suffering to Jesus' crucifixion in Easter message
Jerusalem Christians compare Gaza suffering to Jesus' crucifixion in Easter message
Hamas condemns Biden's reported new arms transfer to Israel
Hamas condemns Biden's reported new arms transfer to Israel
New breed of RV owners often shun conventional campgrounds
New breed of RV owners often shun conventional campgrounds
Convicted 'Rust' movie armorer denied retrial, release pending sentencing
Convicted 'Rust' movie armorer denied retrial, release pending sentencing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement