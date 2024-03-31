Pope Francis overcomes health concerns to deliver message of peace on Easter Sunday

Pope Francis addressed a crowd of around 30,000 people for Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Sunday. Despite bowing out from an appearance on Good Friday, the 87-year-old pontiff presided over a more than two-hour-long Easter Vigil Saturday evening before rolling into Sunday's mass. Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Pope Francis overcame health concerns to preside over the Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica and call for an end to the violence in Gaza and Ukraine. The 87-year-old pontiff waved to a crowd of some 30,000 people who had come for one of the most important days on the Catholic calendar. Advertisement

Months prior, the pope had been battling frequent respiratory issues that have required trips to the hospital and caused him to cancel some appearances.

Francis, nonetheless, gathered the strength to preside over a two-and-a-half hour Easter Vigil Saturday evening before switching over to Sunday's morning mass.

The pope's speech comes amid the backdrop of truce negotiations between Hamas and Israel and the now two-year war between Russia and Ukraine.

He implored listeners not to "yield to the logic of weapons and rearming."

Francis also called for the access of humanitarian to be ensured for Gaza, which has been besieged for six months since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

"I appeal once again that access to humanitarian aid be ensured to Gaza, and call once more for the prompt release of the hostages seized on 7 October and for an immediate ceasefire in the Strip."

He also expressed hope for a "general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine."

"May the risen Christ open a path of peace for the war-torn peoples of those regions," he said, while calling for a halt to the spread of violence beyond the current theaters of war.

"Let us not allow the strengthening winds of war to blow on Europe and the Mediterranean."

After the service, Francis traveled around the square in the popemobile to greet attendees. He was wheelchair-bound for most of the event due to mobility issues.

Francis at the last minute chose not to appear at the Way of the Cross at the Colosseum on Good Friday to "to preserve his health" for Easter weekend, the Vatican had said.

He did, however, manage to make the visit to Rebibbia Prison near Rome on Holy Thursday to wash the feet of female inmates, a ritual meant to emulate Jesus washing his disciples' feet the night before he died.

Francis is the first pontiff in history to wash the feet of only women on Holy Thursday.