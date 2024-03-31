Advertisement
U.S. News
March 31, 2024 / 3:41 PM

Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupt Easter vigil in NYC

By Adam Schrader
Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupted a vigil celebrating Easter at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City, the group said on social media. Photo courtesy of XR NYC Palestine Solidarity
Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupted a vigil celebrating Easter at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City, the group said on social media. Photo courtesy of XR NYC Palestine Solidarity

March 31 (UPI) -- Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupted a vigil celebrating Easter at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, the group said on social media.

Activists rose to sing "Dona Nobis Pacem," which translates to "grant us peace" from Latin, but were allegedly "slammed" to the ground by cathedral security, Extinction Rebellion said in a statement.

Advertisement

Extinction Rebellion, best known for protesting at cultural institutions to call for climate change measures, said that church leaders did not pause the service and are "continuing to stay silent on the humanitarian crisis."

"We are here to tell the truth about ecocide and genocide as loudly as this moment warrants," said John Mark Rozendaal, an Extinction Rebellion activist at the church, in a statement.

Related

The protest group has provided footage showing the activists being escorted from in front of the pews, where they had unfurled a banner that read: "silence = death."

"The United Nations Security Council calling for a ceasefire is a good start, but churches making ceasefire statements is also a part of the solution," said activist Matthew M. "It will make a difference."

Three protesters were arrested, NYPD officials told the New York Daily News on Sunday. One of the activists arrested was identified by the Daily News as Gregory Schwedock, who was charged with two other men with the misdemeanor crime of disrupting a religious service.

Advertisement

"War, occupation, and industrial pollution are poisoning the soil, air, and water in Gaza and all over the planet, destroying the earth's capacity to sustain life," Schwedock said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Catholic leaders in East Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank compared Gaza's suffering to the crucifixion of Jesus in an Easter message as protestant leaders also decried Israel's continuing war in the Palestinian enclave. Pope Francis has also called for an end to the war.

Latest Headlines

Journalist hands over Air Force One pillowcase in discreet rendezvous
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Journalist hands over Air Force One pillowcase in discreet rendezvous
March 31 (UPI) -- The president of the White House Correspondents' Association has sent a terse note to reporters who travel Air Force One that pocketing items from the plane is forbidden.
Rep. Tim Walberg 'stands' by his belief Israel should nuke Gaza
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rep. Tim Walberg 'stands' by his belief Israel should nuke Gaza
March 31 (UPI) -- Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan has released a statement standing by his belief that Israel should drop a nuclear bomb on Gaza, even as Israel faces charges of genocide.
Thousands turn out for funeral of slain N.Y. police detective Jonathan Diller
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Thousands turn out for funeral of slain N.Y. police detective Jonathan Diller
March 30 (UPI) -- Around 10,000 people showed up in Long Island Saturday for the funeral of slain New York police detective Jonathan Diller.
AT&T investigating dark web data leak affecting 73 million customers
U.S. News // 1 day ago
AT&T investigating dark web data leak affecting 73 million customers
March 30 (UPI) -- AT&T said Saturday it is investigating a security breach after data from nearly 8 million current and 65 million former customers was leaked on the dark web.
7 hospitalized when United flight encounters 'severe turbulence' over N.J.
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
7 hospitalized when United flight encounters 'severe turbulence' over N.J.
March 30 (UPI) -- Seven airline passengers were hospitalized after a United Airlines flight encountered "severe turbulence" while attempting to land in Newark's Liberty International Airport on Friday, local officials said.
'Extremely violent criminal' caught in Mexico after leaving a Calif. halfway house
U.S. News // 1 day ago
'Extremely violent criminal' caught in Mexico after leaving a Calif. halfway house
March 30 (UPI) -- A 20-year-old man described by authorities as an "extremely dangerous and violent criminal" and multiple escapee has been arrested in Mexico after a manhunt, California officials say.
Mass. 3-year-old found safe after alleged thief stole car with boy inside
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Mass. 3-year-old found safe after alleged thief stole car with boy inside
March 30 (UPI) -- A missing 3-year-old that was the subject of an Amber Alert in Massachusetts is safe and a suspect is now in custody and charged with kidnapping, police have confirmed following a manhunt.
Tensions high at South Dakota state prison after 2 nights of disruptions
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Tensions high at South Dakota state prison after 2 nights of disruptions
March 30 (UPI) -- Tensions are high at South Dakota's largest prison on Saturday after two nights of disruptions at the facility.
Convicted 'Rust' movie armorer denied retrial, release pending sentencing
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Convicted 'Rust' movie armorer denied retrial, release pending sentencing
March 30 (UPI) -- Convicted Rust film armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed must remain jailed while awaiting a sentencing hearing and can't have a retrial, a New Mexico judge has ruled.
Biden campaign fires back after Trump posts image showing president hog-tied
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden campaign fires back after Trump posts image showing president hog-tied
March 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is drawing criticism after his election campaign posted video footage of an image on the back of a pickup truck depicting President Joe Biden hog-tied.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Thousands turn out for funeral of slain N.Y. police detective Jonathan Diller
Thousands turn out for funeral of slain N.Y. police detective Jonathan Diller
Convicted 'Rust' movie armorer denied retrial, release pending sentencing
Convicted 'Rust' movie armorer denied retrial, release pending sentencing
AT&T investigating dark web data leak affecting 73 million customers
AT&T investigating dark web data leak affecting 73 million customers
Police raid Peruvian president's home in 'Rolexgate' investigation
Police raid Peruvian president's home in 'Rolexgate' investigation
Pope Francis presides over Easter Vigil after sudden absence on Good Friday
Pope Francis presides over Easter Vigil after sudden absence on Good Friday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement