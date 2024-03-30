Advertisement
World News
March 30, 2024 / 5:10 PM

Explosion injures 4 U.N. workers in Lebanon; Israel denies involvement

By Ehren Wynder
An armored vehicle of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon, or UNIFIL, patrols in the Khiyam plain in Lebanon near the border with Israel on December 29. Four UNIFIL peacekeepers were injured in an explosion Saturday. File Photo by EPA-EFE
An armored vehicle of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon, or UNIFIL, patrols in the Khiyam plain in Lebanon near the border with Israel on December 29. Four UNIFIL peacekeepers were injured in an explosion Saturday. File Photo by EPA-EFE

March 30 (UPI) -- An explosion injured four United Nations peacekeeping personnel on Saturday, the agency said, while Israel and Lebanon traded accusations over who was responsible for the incident.

According to statement from the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon, or UNIFIL, the explosion injured three military observers and one foreign language interpreter.

Advertisement

The explosion happened while the team patrolled on foot near Rmeish in southern Lebanon. The four were evacuated for medical treatment, and UNIFIL said it is investigating the origin of the explosion.

"Safety and security of U.N. personnel must be guaranteed," the peacekeepers said. "All actors have a responsibility under international humanitarian law to ensure protection to non-combatants, including peacekeepers, journalists, medical personnel and civilians. We repeat our call for all actors to cease the current heavy exchanges of fire before more people are unnecessarily hurt."

Related

Lebanese media said the attack was conducted with a drone that allegedly targeted a UNIFIL vehicle. According to the reports, the UNIFIL team believed they were being followed by a drone and exited the vehicle before the missile struck.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry blamed Israeli forces for the attack and said it intends to file a complaint to the U.N. Security Council.

Advertisement

The ministry in a statement said the attack comes within the context of "Israel's deliberate policy of not respecting the decisions of international legitimacy and its representatives since 1948 until today."

Israel, however, has denied involvement in the attack.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee in a post on X Saturday said, "Contrary to what was published in Lebanon, the IDF did not target any vehicle belonging to the UNIFIL forces in the Rmeish area."

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis presides over Easter Vigil after sudden absence on Good Friday
World News // 1 hour ago
Pope Francis presides over Easter Vigil after sudden absence on Good Friday
March 30 (UPI) -- Pope Francis presided over Saturday's Easter vigil at St. Peter's Basilica after cancelling a Good Friday appearance at the last minute due to health reasons.
World Central Kitchen sends second aid flotilla to Gaza
World News // 2 hours ago
World Central Kitchen sends second aid flotilla to Gaza
March 30 (UPI) -- The World Central Kitchen loaded four vessels that have set sail from Cyprus with food intended to help feed civilians in Gaza.
Police raid Peruvian president's home in 'Rolexgate' investigation
World News // 3 hours ago
Police raid Peruvian president's home in 'Rolexgate' investigation
March 30 (UPI) -- Government agents on broke into the home of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Saturday as part of an investigation as to whether she abused her position to enrich herself with luxury watches.
Longtime Zelensky friend among Ukrainian presidential advisors fired
World News // 6 hours ago
Longtime Zelensky friend among Ukrainian presidential advisors fired
March 30 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shuffled his advisors Saturday, removing several people from their positions including his longtime friend and business partner.
Israel High Court orders freeze to ultra-Orthodox school funds; students eligible for draft
World News // 22 hours ago
Israel High Court orders freeze to ultra-Orthodox school funds; students eligible for draft
March 29 (UPI) -- Israel's High Court of Justice on Thursday issued a freeze on funding for ultra-Orthodox educational institutions, effectively making their students eligible for military service.
Reporters Without Borders condemns arrest of six Russian journalists
World News // 1 day ago
Reporters Without Borders condemns arrest of six Russian journalists
March 29 (UPI) -- Reporters Without Border has denounced Russian authorities for arresting six journalists on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who remains in captivity.
U.S. forces destroy four Houthi drones fired at U.S. and coalition warships
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. forces destroy four Houthi drones fired at U.S. and coalition warships
March 29 (UPI) -- United States Central Command said Thursday night it destroyed four Houthi drones fired at a U.S. warship and a coalition vessel in the Red Sea.
British army ditches no-beard rule for enlisted men, officers amid recruitment drought
World News // 1 day ago
British army ditches no-beard rule for enlisted men, officers amid recruitment drought
March 29 (UPI) -- Serving soldiers in the British Army were granted permission to grow beards and mustaches after a century-old ban was lifted with immediate effect Friday, bringing the service in line with the air force and navy.
Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah in northern Syria kill 36 government troops, say monitors
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah in northern Syria kill 36 government troops, say monitors
March 29 (UPI) -- Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah assets in and around the northern Syrian city of Aleppo in the early hours of Friday killed at least 36 government troops, a human rights group with people on the ground said.
Kobayashi Pharmaceutical announces fifth death from beni-koji supplement
World News // 1 day ago
Kobayashi Pharmaceutical announces fifth death from beni-koji supplement
March 29 (UPI) -- Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's beni-koji supplements have claimed a fifth life, the company announced Friday. The company said puberulic acid from blue mold was unexpectedly found in the red yeast rice products.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden campaign fires back after Trump posts image showing president hog-tied
Biden campaign fires back after Trump posts image showing president hog-tied
Israel High Court orders freeze to ultra-Orthodox school funds; students eligible for draft
Israel High Court orders freeze to ultra-Orthodox school funds; students eligible for draft
Longtime Zelensky friend among Ukrainian presidential advisors fired
Longtime Zelensky friend among Ukrainian presidential advisors fired
Police raid Peruvian president's home in 'Rolexgate' investigation
Police raid Peruvian president's home in 'Rolexgate' investigation
New breed of RV owners often shun conventional campgrounds
New breed of RV owners often shun conventional campgrounds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement