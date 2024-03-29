Trending
Reporters Without Borders condemns arrest of six Russian journalists

By Patrick Hilsman
Reporters Without Borders has condemned Russian authorities for arresting six journalists on the eve of the one-year-anniversary of the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. File Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE
March 29 (UPI) -- Reporters Without Border has denounced Russian authorities for arresting six journalists on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who remains in captivity.

"Just days after Vladimir Putin's bogus reelection as president on 17 March, Russia continues its transformation into a 'black hole' for news and information in which Kremlin propaganda reigns supreme," RSF said in a press release Friday.

The arrests took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

"What with six new arrests in the span of a few hours, accompanied by violence, threats and searches, the authorities are stepping up their persecution of the last independent journalists and media in Russia," said Jeanne Cavelier, head of RSF's Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk. "RSF condemns the arbitrary arrests and unacceptable violence against these journalists."

One of the journalists, Antonina Favorskaya, was arrested after being released from custody where she had been held for 10 days for "disobeying the police."

Two of Favorskaya's colleagues, Alexandra Astakhova and Anastasia Musatova, who were detained and questioned when they came to meet her.

Both were eventually released but authorities seized equipment from their homes.

Favorskaya, who works for the outlet SOTA Vision, had covered the work of deceased opposition politician Alexei Navalny and was accused of "extremist activities" as a result.

Two journalists were arrested while covering the raid on Favorskaya's home, Ekateria Anikievich, of SOTA Vision, and Konstantin Zharov, of RusNews.

RusNews journalist Olga Komelva, who also covered stories related to Alexei Navalny, was arrested Wednesday and accused of "extremism."

"The charges must be dropped, and the two journalists still detained must be released," Cavelier said.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday that his administration is working to win Gershkovich's release.

"Journalism is not a crime and Evan went to Russia to do his job as a reporter," Biden said in a press release Friday.

