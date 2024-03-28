8-year-old lone survivor among 45 dead in South Africa bus crash

March 28 (UPI) -- An 8-year-old child is the lone survivor of a bus crash in South Africa that killed 45 worshippers on their way to an Easter festival on Thursday when the driver apparently lost control, according to local authorities.
The Limpopo provincial government said the bus veered off a bridge near Mmamatlakala and plunged 164 feet into a ravine before bursting into flames. The child was seriously injured and was reportedly receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital, according to local officials.