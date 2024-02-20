Watch Live: U.N.'s top court begins second day of hearings on Israel occupation

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The United Nations' high court on Tuesday is set to hold its second day of high-profile public hearings on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory.
Eleven countries are expected to speak Tuesday before the 15 judges of the International Court of Justice in The Hague who are tasked with producing a non-binding opinion advisory on the legal consequences of Israel's near six-decade occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza. It will also advise how Israel's policies and practices affect the legal status of the occupation and what this means for other countries and the United Nations.