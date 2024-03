Vietnam's communist party accepted the resignation of President Vo Van Thuong on Thursday. Thuong's resignation comes amid a anti-corruption campaign that has seen thousands of politicians in the country forced to resign and discipled. Photo by Vietnam Government Portal (VGP)/ Nhat Bac/ UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Vietnam's communist party on Thursday accepted the resignation of President Vo Van Thuong, making him the second politician to step down from the high-profile, though mostly ceremonial, position in as many years. Thuong submitted had submitted his resignation a day prior but it was approved Thursday by the National Assembly. Advertisement

"Comrade Vo Vn Thuong has violated regulations regarding what party members are not allowed to do, regulations regarding the responsibility of setting examples for officials and party members," a statement carried Thursday by the party's newspaper said without elaborating on what regulations he had violated.

"The violations and shortcomings of Comrade Vo Van Thuong have caused negative public opinion, affecting the prestige of the Party, the State, and Comrade's individual reputation."

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has assumed the role of acting president, a position she will hold until the National Assembly can elect a new leader, the party said in a separate statement.

Thuong was appointed to the mostly ceremonial role last year after then-President Nguyen Xuan Phuc resigned.

Their resignations come amid a crack down on corruption that has seen thousands of party members forced to resign and discipled.

Thuong's resignation also came days after the arrest of high-ranking officials in Quang Ngai Province where the resigning president had held the position of party secretary from 2011 to 2014.