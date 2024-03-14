Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 14, 2024 / 2:44 AM

Kim Jong Un test-drives North Korea's new battle tank

By Thomas Maresca
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a mock battle drill and drove a new-model tank himself, state-run media reported Thursday. Photo by KCNA/UPI
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a mock battle drill and drove a new-model tank himself, state-run media reported Thursday. Photo by KCNA/UPI

SEOUL, March 14 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a military training drill and drove a new battle tank that he claimed was the world's "most powerful," state-run media reported Thursday.

The drill, which was held on Wednesday, was a mock battle between tank units meant to simulate "actual combat capabilities and make them get familiar with combat action methods on different tactical missions," Korean Central News Agency reported.

Advertisement

Kim "expressed great satisfaction over the fact that the new-type main battle tank successfully demonstrated its very excellent striking power and maneuverability, displaying its amazing militant performance for the first time," KCNA said.

The winner of the training battle was the 105th Tank Division, which had occupied Seoul during the Korean War, according to KCNA.

Related

After the drill, Kim reportedly mounted and drove one of the new vehicles, which he said were "the most powerful tanks in the world." Several images released by state media showed Kim's helmeted head peering out of a cockpit.

The North Korean leader's latest visit to a military site came as the United States and South Korea continued their large-scale Freedom Shield joint exercise, which wraps up on Thursday.

Advertisement

The 11-day exercise has focused on countering threats from the nuclear-armed North and includes 48 joint field drills, almost twice as many as last year.

On Thursday, U.S. and South Korean forces staged live-fire drills near the inter-Korean border, the South's Army said in a press release. The drills, which began last week, involved 300 personnel and South Korean K1A2 tanks, K21 armored vehicles and FA-50 fighter jets.

North Korea regularly condemns the allies' joint exercises as rehearsals for an invasion and has used the drills in the past as a pretext for its own missile tests.

Last week, Kim oversaw an artillery firing drill that included a demonstration of long-range units with the range to bombard Seoul.

The United States and South Korea have increased their military cooperation over the past two years in response to the North's provocations, with expanded drills and the deployment of U.S. assets such as aircraft carriers, a B-52 nuclear bomber and a nuclear ballistic missile submarine to the Korean Peninsula.

Latest Headlines

In contentious meeting, Knesset passes war budget as Israel's war cabinet faces dissolution
World News // 12 hours ago
In contentious meeting, Knesset passes war budget as Israel's war cabinet faces dissolution
March 13 (UPI) -- Israel's Knesset approved a 2024 war budget in a contentious session Wednesday on a vote of 62-55. The war cabinet and National Unity Coalition could be dissolved as the right-wing New Hope party leaves.
Elon Musk visits German Tesla plant as it reopens after suspected arson
World News // 13 hours ago
Elon Musk visits German Tesla plant as it reopens after suspected arson
March 13 (UPI) -- Tesla founder Elon Musk visited the electric car company's factory in the German state of Brandenburg on Wednesday after it was closed earlier this month after a suspected arson attack.
U.S. to resume Osprey flights in Japan following Pentagon clearance
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S. to resume Osprey flights in Japan following Pentagon clearance
March 13 (UPI) -- The Japanese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that it will resume using the V-22 Osprey aircraft with U.S. forces on Thursday after it was cleared to return last week.
Britain introduces legislation overturning Horizon IT system convictions of postal workers
World News // 16 hours ago
Britain introduces legislation overturning Horizon IT system convictions of postal workers
March 13 (UPI) -- The British government introduced legislation to parliament Wednesday that will quash the wrongful theft, fraud and false accounting convictions of hundreds of Post Office sub-contractors.
Toyota, Nissan lead Japanese companies in approving wage hikes
World News // 16 hours ago
Toyota, Nissan lead Japanese companies in approving wage hikes
March 13 (UPI) -- Nissan and Toyota are leading some of Japan's largest companies in offering large pay raises for the second straight year on Wednesday as the country fights chronic deflation in its economy.
EU Parliament approves landmark Artificial Intelligence Act
World News // 16 hours ago
EU Parliament approves landmark Artificial Intelligence Act
March 13 (UPI) -- The European Parliament Wednesday overwhelmingly approved its landmark Artificial Intelligence Act which is designed to place restrictions on and ban some applications of AI it deems "high-risk."
Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
World News // 17 hours ago
Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
March 13 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir said Wednesday he would re-deploy military forces along the border with Finland in response to the country becoming a member of the NATO alliance in April.
Exiled Navalny aid on Moscow 'extremist' list injured in a hammer attack in Vilnius
World News // 18 hours ago
Exiled Navalny aid on Moscow 'extremist' list injured in a hammer attack in Vilnius
March 13 (UPI) -- The former chief of staff of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was injured in a hammer attack outside his home in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.
Taiwan's new legislature, possible Trump win cast shadows over U.S.-Taipei ties
World News // 1 day ago
Taiwan's new legislature, possible Trump win cast shadows over U.S.-Taipei ties
WASHINGTON, March 12 (UPI) -- Taiwan's choice of president in the January elections sent a strong message that the island nation wants to maintain its autonomy from China, but voters also denied the president-elect's party a legislative majority.
Somali pirates hijack Bangladeshi cargo ship, take more than 20 hostage
World News // 1 day ago
Somali pirates hijack Bangladeshi cargo ship, take more than 20 hostage
March 12 (UPI) -- The Bangladeshi cargo ship "MV" Abdullah was hijacked Tuesday by Somali pirates on the way to port in the United Arab Emirates as danger rises in that region for traveling ships.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $792M, Powerball draws Wednesday
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $792M, Powerball draws Wednesday
Non-binary teen Nex Benedict's death ruled a suicide
Non-binary teen Nex Benedict's death ruled a suicide
Judge tosses 6 charges in Ga. election case against Donald Trump, others
Judge tosses 6 charges in Ga. election case against Donald Trump, others
Former UFC fighter Mark Coleman 'battling for his life' after rescuing parents from fire
Former UFC fighter Mark Coleman 'battling for his life' after rescuing parents from fire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement