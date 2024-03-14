Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 14, 2024 / 7:31 AM

Japanese high court rules lack of same-sex marriage recognition unconstitutional

By Clyde Hughes
Plaintiffs hold a banner before the ruling on same-sex marriage at the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo by Jiji Press/EPA-EFE
Plaintiffs hold a banner before the ruling on same-sex marriage at the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo by Jiji Press/EPA-EFE

March 14 (UPI) -- A Japanese high court said on Thursday the government has violated its constitution's right to equality by not legally recognizing same-sex marriage.

The ruling by the Sapporo High Court backed a 2021 decision by a lower court saying that the lack of protections went against Article 14 of the Japanese constitution.

Advertisement

The court, however, rejected giving three couples that filed the lawsuit $40,600 in damages for emotional distress. The lower court also denied the couples, all from Hokkaido, compensation in the original case as well.

The Japanese government had argued that Article 24 of its constitution said that marriage "shall be based on the mutual consent of parties of both sexes," and thus does not include same-sex marriage.

Related

Amnesty International said Thursday's ruling was a "step forward" for Japan in recognizing same-sex marriage.

"The ruling in Sapparo, the first high court decision on same-sex marriage in the country, emphatically shows the trend towards acceptance of same-sex marriage in Japan," said Boram Jang, the East Asia researcher for Amnesty International.

"These rulings make clear that such discrimination has no place in Japanese society. The Japanese government now needs to be proactive in moving towards the legalization of same-sex marriage so that couples can fully enjoy the same marriage rights as their heterosexual counterparts."

Advertisement

Last June, Japan's lower house passed a bill of understanding regarding legal protections of sexual minorities there. The bill says that there should be "no unfair discrimination" based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Some Japanese political parties, though, said the bill does not go far enough in providing protections.

Latest Headlines

Denmark plans to draft women as it seeks to bolster military
World News // 2 hours ago
Denmark plans to draft women as it seeks to bolster military
March 14 (UPI) -- Denmark plans to conscript women into its military, it defense ministry said, as it seeks to bolster its ranks while strengthening its armed forces.
Kim Jong Un test-drives North Korea's new battle tank
World News // 5 hours ago
Kim Jong Un test-drives North Korea's new battle tank
SEOUL, March 14 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a military training drill and drove a new battle tank, which he claimed was the world's "most powerful," state-run media reported Thursday.
In contentious meeting, Knesset passes war budget as Israel's war cabinet faces dissolution
World News // 17 hours ago
In contentious meeting, Knesset passes war budget as Israel's war cabinet faces dissolution
March 13 (UPI) -- Israel's Knesset approved a 2024 war budget in a contentious session Wednesday on a vote of 62-55. The war cabinet and National Unity Coalition could be dissolved as the right-wing New Hope party leaves.
Elon Musk visits German Tesla plant as it reopens after suspected arson
World News // 18 hours ago
Elon Musk visits German Tesla plant as it reopens after suspected arson
March 13 (UPI) -- Tesla founder Elon Musk visited the electric car company's factory in the German state of Brandenburg on Wednesday after it was closed earlier this month after a suspected arson attack.
U.S. to resume Osprey flights in Japan following Pentagon clearance
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S. to resume Osprey flights in Japan following Pentagon clearance
March 13 (UPI) -- The Japanese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that it will resume using the V-22 Osprey aircraft with U.S. forces on Thursday after it was cleared to return last week.
Britain introduces legislation overturning Horizon IT system convictions of postal workers
World News // 20 hours ago
Britain introduces legislation overturning Horizon IT system convictions of postal workers
March 13 (UPI) -- The British government introduced legislation to parliament Wednesday that will quash the wrongful theft, fraud and false accounting convictions of hundreds of Post Office sub-contractors.
Toyota, Nissan lead Japanese companies in approving wage hikes
World News // 21 hours ago
Toyota, Nissan lead Japanese companies in approving wage hikes
March 13 (UPI) -- Nissan and Toyota are leading some of Japan's largest companies in offering large pay raises for the second straight year on Wednesday as the country fights chronic deflation in its economy.
EU Parliament approves landmark Artificial Intelligence Act
World News // 21 hours ago
EU Parliament approves landmark Artificial Intelligence Act
March 13 (UPI) -- The European Parliament Wednesday overwhelmingly approved its landmark Artificial Intelligence Act which is designed to place restrictions on and ban some applications of AI it deems "high-risk."
Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
World News // 22 hours ago
Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
March 13 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir said Wednesday he would re-deploy military forces along the border with Finland in response to the country becoming a member of the NATO alliance in April.
Exiled Navalny aid on Moscow 'extremist' list injured in a hammer attack in Vilnius
World News // 23 hours ago
Exiled Navalny aid on Moscow 'extremist' list injured in a hammer attack in Vilnius
March 13 (UPI) -- The former chief of staff of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was injured in a hammer attack outside his home in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $792M, Powerball draws Wednesday
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $792M, Powerball draws Wednesday
Non-binary teen Nex Benedict's death ruled a suicide
Non-binary teen Nex Benedict's death ruled a suicide
Kim Jong Un test-drives North Korea's new battle tank
Kim Jong Un test-drives North Korea's new battle tank
Former UFC fighter Mark Coleman 'battling for his life' after rescuing parents from fire
Former UFC fighter Mark Coleman 'battling for his life' after rescuing parents from fire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement