In contentious meeting, Knesset passes war budget as Israel's war cabinet faces dissolution

1 of 5 | A security guard separates Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir (L) and Ayman Odeh, an Arab Knesset member, during a conflict in the Knesset on Wednesday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Israel's Knesset approved a 2024 war budget in a contentious session Wednesday on a vote of 62-55. The war cabinet and National Unity Coalition could be dissolved as the right-wing New Hope party leaves. It's the most serious political shakeup since the war in Gaza started Oct. 7. Advertisement

Ynet reported that, according to sources in Israel's political system, it's possible that Israel's war cabinet won't be able to continue due to "dissolution of the state camp."

According to Ynet, Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced Tuesday night that he has decided to end the partnership with Israel's Blue and White Party to re-establish the right-wing New Hope faction as an independent entity because, he said, the views of the right are not being heard in the existing war cabinet.

Sa'ar also wants to join the war cabinet.

That move ends the National Unity Coalition headed by Benny Gantz.

On X, Gantz posted a reaction that simply said, "Thank you and good luck."

According to opposition leader Yair Lapid, the war budget session was "The most sectarian, disconnected, and careless budget in the history of the state passed on the votes of the cowards. Don't give up. This is the final budget that this government will pass."

Advertisement

He added that for the next budget "there will be a government that will pass a budget that cares for the Israeli middle class, the reservists, business owners, career officers, and young parents."

Different views on the war is the main reason cited for the political re-alignment, with Sa'ar supporting a more aggressive stance than Gantz, a former defense minister.

The political clash happened as the IDF reported more than 100 Hamas operatives killed in southern Gaza's Khan Younis during the past week and a half.

The IDF also said more than a hundred airstrikes were launched.

In a press conference on the Gaza border cited by the Times of Israel, Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfus addressed political leadership directly, telling them they have to push away extremism.

"You need to be worthy of us," Goldfus said. "You need to be worthy of the soldiers who lost their lives. You need to be worthy of the reservists who don't care what [political] side they are on, and fought and fight alongside each other."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Wednesday a ground operation in southern Gaza's Rafah might become reality soon.

"Even those who think that we are delaying will soon see that we will reach everyone," he said. "We will bring to justice anyone who was involved in October 7 -- either we will eliminate them or bring them to trial in Israel."