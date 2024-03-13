Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 13, 2024 / 2:30 PM

In contentious meeting, Knesset passes war budget as Israel's war cabinet faces dissolution

Differing views on war in Gaza drive uncertainty in Israel's government

By Doug Cunningham
A security guard separates Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir (L) and Ayman Odeh, an Arab Knesset member, during a conflict in the Knesset on Wednesday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
1 of 5 | A security guard separates Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir (L) and Ayman Odeh, an Arab Knesset member, during a conflict in the Knesset on Wednesday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Israel's Knesset approved a 2024 war budget in a contentious session Wednesday on a vote of 62-55. The war cabinet and National Unity Coalition could be dissolved as the right-wing New Hope party leaves.

It's the most serious political shakeup since the war in Gaza started Oct. 7.

Advertisement

Ynet reported that, according to sources in Israel's political system, it's possible that Israel's war cabinet won't be able to continue due to "dissolution of the state camp."

According to Ynet, Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced Tuesday night that he has decided to end the partnership with Israel's Blue and White Party to re-establish the right-wing New Hope faction as an independent entity because, he said, the views of the right are not being heard in the existing war cabinet.

Related

Sa'ar also wants to join the war cabinet.

That move ends the National Unity Coalition headed by Benny Gantz.

On X, Gantz posted a reaction that simply said, "Thank you and good luck."

According to opposition leader Yair Lapid, the war budget session was "The most sectarian, disconnected, and careless budget in the history of the state passed on the votes of the cowards. Don't give up. This is the final budget that this government will pass."

Advertisement

He added that for the next budget "there will be a government that will pass a budget that cares for the Israeli middle class, the reservists, business owners, career officers, and young parents."

Different views on the war is the main reason cited for the political re-alignment, with Sa'ar supporting a more aggressive stance than Gantz, a former defense minister.

The political clash happened as the IDF reported more than 100 Hamas operatives killed in southern Gaza's Khan Younis during the past week and a half.

The IDF also said more than a hundred airstrikes were launched.

In a press conference on the Gaza border cited by the Times of Israel, Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfus addressed political leadership directly, telling them they have to push away extremism.

"You need to be worthy of us," Goldfus said. "You need to be worthy of the soldiers who lost their lives. You need to be worthy of the reservists who don't care what [political] side they are on, and fought and fight alongside each other."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Wednesday a ground operation in southern Gaza's Rafah might become reality soon.

"Even those who think that we are delaying will soon see that we will reach everyone," he said. "We will bring to justice anyone who was involved in October 7 -- either we will eliminate them or bring them to trial in Israel."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Elon Musk visits German Tesla plant as it reopens after suspected arson
World News // 1 hour ago
Elon Musk visits German Tesla plant as it reopens after suspected arson
March 13 (UPI) -- Tesla founder Elon Musk visited the electric car company's factory in the German state of Brandenburg on Wednesday after it was closed earlier this month after a suspected arson attack.
U.S. to resume Osprey flights in Japan following Pentagon clearance
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. to resume Osprey flights in Japan following Pentagon clearance
March 13 (UPI) -- The Japanese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that it will resume using the V-22 Osprey aircraft with U.S. forces on Thursday after it was cleared to return last week.
Britain introduces legislation overturning Horizon IT system convictions of postal workers
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain introduces legislation overturning Horizon IT system convictions of postal workers
March 13 (UPI) -- The British government introduced legislation to parliament Wednesday that will quash the wrongful theft, fraud and false accounting convictions of hundreds of Post Office sub-contractors.
Toyota, Nissan lead Japanese companies in approving wage hikes
World News // 4 hours ago
Toyota, Nissan lead Japanese companies in approving wage hikes
March 13 (UPI) -- Nissan and Toyota are leading some of Japan's largest companies in offering large pay raises for the second straight year on Wednesday as the country fights chronic deflation in its economy.
EU Parliament approves landmark Artificial Intelligence Act
World News // 4 hours ago
EU Parliament approves landmark Artificial Intelligence Act
March 13 (UPI) -- The European Parliament Wednesday overwhelmingly approved its landmark Artificial Intelligence Act which is designed to place restrictions on and ban some applications of AI it deems "high-risk."
Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
World News // 5 hours ago
Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
March 13 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir said Wednesday he would re-deploy military forces along the border with Finland in response to the country becoming a member of the NATO alliance in April.
Exiled Navalny aid on Moscow 'extremist' list injured in a hammer attack in Vilnius
World News // 6 hours ago
Exiled Navalny aid on Moscow 'extremist' list injured in a hammer attack in Vilnius
March 13 (UPI) -- The former chief of staff of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was injured in a hammer attack outside his home in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.
Taiwan's new legislature, possible Trump win cast shadows over U.S.-Taipei ties
World News // 22 hours ago
Taiwan's new legislature, possible Trump win cast shadows over U.S.-Taipei ties
WASHINGTON, March 12 (UPI) -- Taiwan's choice of president in the January elections sent a strong message that the island nation wants to maintain its autonomy from China, but voters also denied the president-elect's party a legislative majority.
Somali pirates hijack Bangladeshi cargo ship, take more than 20 hostage
World News // 22 hours ago
Somali pirates hijack Bangladeshi cargo ship, take more than 20 hostage
March 12 (UPI) -- The Bangladeshi cargo ship "MV" Abdullah was hijacked Tuesday by Somali pirates on the way to port in the United Arab Emirates as danger rises in that region for traveling ships.
Russian Il-76 military transport plane crashes in Belgorod, killing 15
World News // 1 day ago
Russian Il-76 military transport plane crashes in Belgorod, killing 15
March 12 (UPI) -- A Russian Il-76 military transport plane crashed near the city of Ivanovo, killing 15 people on board, according to the Russian Ministry of the Interior.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Republican group to spend $50 million in 6 swing states to defeat Trump
Republican group to spend $50 million in 6 swing states to defeat Trump
Missing N.H. 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery declared legally dead
Missing N.H. 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery declared legally dead
Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
Tennessee soccer coach indicted for allegedly drugging, raping boys
Tennessee soccer coach indicted for allegedly drugging, raping boys
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $792M, Powerball draws Wednesday
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $792M, Powerball draws Wednesday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement