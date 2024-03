American-Israeli Rubi Chen from New York stands by a photo of his son, Itay, 19, who was believed to be a hostage of Hamas in Gaza, at a press conference in Tel Aviv on October 10. Israel declared him dead Tuesday. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday it has determined Sgt. Itay Chen has died based on intelligence information and new findings. The IDF said it believes Chen, who had dual Israeli-United States citizenship, died Oct. 7 during Hamas' initial attack on Israel, and that the militant group took his body from the Gaza border. Chen had served in the 7th Armored Brigade's 75th Battalion. Advertisement

Chen's family said they will not hold a funeral or have a traditional time of mourning until his body is returned. The soldier had been listed as missing, and his family said they were initially told that he was taken alive.

President Joe Biden issued a statement on Chen's death Tuesday, mentioning that he visited with his family at the White House when it was believed Chen was a prisoner of Hamas.

"Today, our hearts are heavy," Biden said in a White House statement. "No one should have to endure even one day of what [the Chen family] have gone through. At the end of our [December] meeting, they gave me a menorah -- a solemn reminder that light will always dispel darkness and evil will not win.

"As we join Itay's parents, brothers and family in grieving this tragic loss, we keep this reminder close to our hearts. And I reaffirm my pledge to all of the families of those still held hostage: we are with you. We will never stop working to bring your loved one home."