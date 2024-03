A Russian Il-76 transport plane, similar to the Il-76 that crashed Tuesday, is shown during Moscow's 2020 Victory Day celebration. Authorities said the plane came down near the city of Ivanovo, killing 15 people. File Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

March 12 (UPI) -- A Russian Il-76 military transport plane crashed on takeoff Tuesday near the city of Ivanovo, killing 15 people on board, according to the Russian Ministry of the Interior. Footage posted online shows the transport on fire as it loses altitude, Subsequent images appear to show a plume of smoke coming from what was described as the impact site. Advertisement

According to authorities, the Il-76 was carrying 15 people, eight crew and seven passengers.

Russian media also posted images purporting to show wreckage from the crash site.

In January, an Il-76 was shot down by the Ukrainian military over the Beograd region of Russia. The aircraft was reportedly carrying Ukrainian prisoners.

The Russian government has denied Ukrainian requests to return the bodies of prisoner who were allegedly killed in the shootdown.