New Hong Kong 'national security' bill proposes life sentences for treason, insurrection, mutiny

Hong Kong's legislature Friday was fast-tracking a proposed security bill that includes life in prison for treason, insurrection and mutiny. It's a response to mass Hong Kong pro-democracy protests, seen here, that rocked Hong Kong in recent years. File Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE

March 8 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's government Friday proposed life sentences for treason, insurrection and mutiny under the new Safeguarding National Security Bill. The new law would cover national security crimes including treason, insurrection, incitement to mutiny, theft of state secrets, espionage, sabotage and external interference. Advertisement

The legislation is moving very quickly, with a full draft reaching the Legislative Council Friday, the first day the public could see the full draft of the proposed law.

The legislature completed the first reading of the bill and began the second on Friday as a bills committee started deliberating clause by clause.

Most of the offenses outlined in the proposed legislation have penalties of more than five years in prison. But if found guilty of colluding with "an external force" people convicted could face more prison time for each offense.

Those external forces include foreign governments, political parties and international organizations and people affiliated with them, according to the proposed bill.

China's similar national security law took effect in 2020. Just hours after it passed pro-Hong Kong democracy group Demosisto announced it was dissolving as it leaders resigned.

One of those leaders, Joshua Wong, said then he hoped the international community would continue to speak up for Hong Kong democracy.

Advertisement

In July Hong Kong police put out arrest warrants and bounties on eight self-exiled prominent pro-democracy activists who were charged under the national security law.

That law was a response to mass pro-democracy protests that rocked Hong Kong.

Critics contend that the law erodes both Hong Kong's mini-constitution as well as the One Country, Two Systems framework Hong Kong was functioning under since Britain gave up control in the city to China.