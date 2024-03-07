Russia summons U.S. Ambassador over NGO support

The Russian government Thursday summoned U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy over alleged support of three NGOs in Russia. File Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE

March 7 (UPI) -- The Russian government summoned U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy Thursday over the U.S. government's support of three NGOs in Russia. "The Ambassador was presented with an official note demanding to stop any assistance to the activities of these NGOs, which, if continued, will be considered as a violation of Russian law," the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release Thursday.

The Ministry insisted the American government "remove from the official website of the diplomatic mission and from social networks the list of educational projects and programs implemented by these NGOs aimed at promoting attitudes and values alien to Russian society."

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said the NGOs, American Councils for International Education, Cultural Perspectives, and the Institute of International Education were "projects of anti-Russian orientation aimed at recruiting 'agents of influence' under the guise of educational and cultural exchanges."

The Russian government said they warned the U.S. Ambassador that any further support of the NGOs would be considered a violation of Russian law.

Additionally, the Ministry warned the U.S. government against "the spread of disinformation in the context of the elections."

The warning came as Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who died under mysterious circumstances in a prison colony last month, called on Russian citizens to protest during the March 15-17 presidential elections.

The Russian government on Monday also summoned Germany's ambassador over an alleged leaked conversation which featured German officials discussing military support for Ukraine, including with long-range Taurus missiles.

On Saturday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the leak is "a very serious matter," and promised an investigation.