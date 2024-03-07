Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 7, 2024 / 11:58 AM

Russia summons U.S. Ambassador over NGO support

By Patrick Hilsman
The Russian government Thursday summoned U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy over alleged support of three NGOs in Russia. File Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE
The Russian government Thursday summoned U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy over alleged support of three NGOs in Russia. File Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE

March 7 (UPI) -- The Russian government summoned U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy Thursday over the U.S. government's support of three NGOs in Russia.

"The Ambassador was presented with an official note demanding to stop any assistance to the activities of these NGOs, which, if continued, will be considered as a violation of Russian law," the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release Thursday.

Advertisement

The Ministry insisted the American government "remove from the official website of the diplomatic mission and from social networks the list of educational projects and programs implemented by these NGOs aimed at promoting attitudes and values alien to Russian society."

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said the NGOs, American Councils for International Education, Cultural Perspectives, and the Institute of International Education were "projects of anti-Russian orientation aimed at recruiting 'agents of influence' under the guise of educational and cultural exchanges."

Related

The Russian government said they warned the U.S. Ambassador that any further support of the NGOs would be considered a violation of Russian law.

Additionally, the Ministry warned the U.S. government against "the spread of disinformation in the context of the elections."

The warning came as Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who died under mysterious circumstances in a prison colony last month, called on Russian citizens to protest during the March 15-17 presidential elections.

Advertisement

The Russian government on Monday also summoned Germany's ambassador over an alleged leaked conversation which featured German officials discussing military support for Ukraine, including with long-range Taurus missiles.

On Saturday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the leak is "a very serious matter," and promised an investigation.

Latest Headlines

Repression, isolation getting worse in North Korea, rights watchdog says
World News // 2 hours ago
Repression, isolation getting worse in North Korea, rights watchdog says
SEOUL, March 7 (UPI) -- Heightened security measures and border closures imposed by North Korea over the past few years have had "devasting consequences" on the lives of citizens, a report released Thursday by Human Rights Watch said.
European Central Bank holds key interest rates steady amid falling inflation
World News // 3 hours ago
European Central Bank holds key interest rates steady amid falling inflation
March 7 (UPI) -- The European Central Bank Thursday decided to leave three key interest rates unchanged, citing falling inflation.
China condemns U.S. trade sanctions, hails growing relationship with Russia
World News // 3 hours ago
China condemns U.S. trade sanctions, hails growing relationship with Russia
March 7 (UPI) -- Chinese foreign policy chief Wang Yi rebuked the United States on Thursday over what he said were absurd efforts to hold China back.
Warwick Castle, Stonehenge listed among world's most overrated tourist spots
World News // 3 hours ago
Warwick Castle, Stonehenge listed among world's most overrated tourist spots
March 7 (UPI) -- Using data from TripAdvisor, booking site Wingie has compiled the world's most overrated tourist spots. According to the company, U.K. landmark Warwick Castle topped the list.
EU climate service: February 2024 hottest on record
World News // 4 hours ago
EU climate service: February 2024 hottest on record
March 7 (UPI) -- The European Commission's weather service that examines climate change said on Thursday this past month was the hottest February on record, which follows the warmest January ever.
Hamas delegation leaves Cairo cease-fire talks to consult with leadership
World News // 6 hours ago
Hamas delegation leaves Cairo cease-fire talks to consult with leadership
March 7 (UPI) -- Hamas temporarily withdrew from four days of Gaza cease-fire negotiations on Thursday saying it would only agree to a deal over Israeli hostages in return for a permanent cessation in the fighting.
Kim Jong Un calls for war preparations amid U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
World News // 8 hours ago
Kim Jong Un calls for war preparations amid U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
SEOUL, March 7 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a training base and called for ramping up drills to prepare for war, state-run media reported Thursday, as U.S. and South Korean forces conducted a joint military exercise.
South Africa makes urgent ask of World Court for more measures against Israel
World News // 12 hours ago
South Africa makes urgent ask of World Court for more measures against Israel
March 7 (UPI) -- South Africa on Wednesday again asked for urgent provisional measures to be added to a January order by the World Court against Israel to reflect the dire situation in Gaza.
Houthi attack on merchant vessel kills 3, injures at least 4
World News // 1 day ago
Houthi attack on merchant vessel kills 3, injures at least 4
March 6 (UPI) -- A Houthi attack on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday killed three people and injured at least four others, marking the first time the Iran proxy militia has claimed lives in its attacks on the Red Sea.
World Food Program says IDF blocked trucks delivering food to Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
World Food Program says IDF blocked trucks delivering food to Gaza
March 6 (UPI) -- The World Food Program says its delivery of crucial aid into Gaza has been delayed by Israeli authorities as the U.N. reports starvation among Palestinian civilians.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Matt Gaetz files election interference complaint against Special Counsel Jack Smith
Matt Gaetz files election interference complaint against Special Counsel Jack Smith
Ga. Senate takes up Fani Willis conflict accusations in Donald Trump case
Ga. Senate takes up Fani Willis conflict accusations in Donald Trump case
'Wicked Tuna' star Charlie 'Griff' Griffin dies during boating trip in Outer Banks
'Wicked Tuna' star Charlie 'Griff' Griffin dies during boating trip in Outer Banks
Russian missile explodes in Odessa close to Zelensky-Greek PM meeting
Russian missile explodes in Odessa close to Zelensky-Greek PM meeting
3 masked shooters injure 8 high-school students at Philadelphia bus station
3 masked shooters injure 8 high-school students at Philadelphia bus station
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement