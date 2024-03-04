Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 4, 2024 / 7:49 AM

German ambassador to Russia summoned over leaked talk on arms for Ukraine

By Paul Godfrey
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking on a visit to Rome on Saturday said the leak of the classified conversation was "very serious" and pledged an intensive investigation to be carried out at pace. Photo by Giuseppe Lami/EPA-EFE
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking on a visit to Rome on Saturday said the leak of the classified conversation was "very serious" and pledged an intensive investigation to be carried out at pace. Photo by Giuseppe Lami/EPA-EFE

March 4 (UPI) -- Russia summoned Germany's ambassador to Moscow to its foreign ministry Monday to answer for a leaked conversation of German officials discussing arms for Ukraine and a possible attack by Kyiv on the Kerch Bridge in Crimea.

The Russian foreign ministry followed through on demands for "prompt explanations" from Berlin by summoning the German Ambassador, Alexander Lambsdorff, first thing Monday for a dressing down.

Advertisement

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the leaked discussion between four top Bundeswehr officers indicated that a desire to secure "Russia's strategic defeat on the battlefield" among European allies "still remains very very high."

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, said Moscow's claims about Europe's attitude toward the war were "completely absurd."

Related

Pistorius instead said on Sunday that Russia was engaged in an "information war" seeking to disrupt Germany and its allies.

"It is a hybrid disinformation attack. It is about division. It is about undermining our unity," said Pistorius who added he had no information about whether Moscow had obtained intelligence from other meetings that may have been hacked into.

Items discussed in the leaked conference call, a transcript of which was posted by Russian Today head Margarita Simonyan on social media Friday, included Kyiv's long-standing request for Germany to provide Taurus cruise missiles and the use of long-range missiles from France and Britain and training Ukrainian troops.

Advertisement

The military brass also discussed if and how Taurus missiles could be used to destroy a bridge, an apparent reference to the Kerch bridge linking occupied Crimea to mainland Russia, prompting a furious response from Moscow coming on the same day Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged Germany would not send Taurus missiles to Ukraine for fear they could be used to target Moscow.

"As promised, I am publishing an audio conversation between Bundeswehr officers discussing how they will bomb the Crimean Bridge," Simonyan said.

"Germany's top brass was in fact mulling how to carry out a potential attack on the Crimean Bridge in a way that would have no repercussions for Berlin by giving it the cover of plausible deniability."

Scholz on Saturday said the leak was "a very serious matter and that is why it is now being investigated very carefully, very intensively and very quickly".

Opposition politician Roderich Kiesewetter warned that more recordings may emerge.

"A number of other conversations will certainly have been intercepted and may be leaked at a later date for Russia's benefit," he told German broadcaster ZDF.

It should be taken as rote, Kiesewetter added, "that the conversation was deliberately leaked by Russia at this point in time with a specific intention ... to prevent the delivery of Taurus [cruise missiles] delivery by Germany."

Advertisement

In October 2022, three people died in a massive blast that severely damaged the strategic Kerch bridge linking Russia and the occupied Crimean peninsula.

Two spans supporting the roadbed of one lane of the bridge collapsed when a truck exploded on the bridge in an attack Kyiv eventually admitted in July that it had carried out.

Latest Headlines

French lawmakers expected to vote for constitutional abortion rights in historic vote
World News // 39 minutes ago
French lawmakers expected to vote for constitutional abortion rights in historic vote
March 4 (UPI) -- French lawmakers were expected Monday to pass a final vote to make abortion a constitutional right to become the only country in the world to make it a "guaranteed freedom" in law.
Haiti declares state of emergency after thousands escape prison
World News // 5 hours ago
Haiti declares state of emergency after thousands escape prison
March 4 (UPI) -- The government of Haiti has declared a 72-hour state of emergency following a weekend of violence that included violent gangs attacking two prisons, facilitating the escape of nearly 3,600 inmates.
U.S., South Korea begin large-scale joint military exercise on tense Korean Peninsula
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S., South Korea begin large-scale joint military exercise on tense Korean Peninsula
SEOUL, March 4 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea kicked off an 11-day joint military exercise Monday, defense officials said, including ramped-up field training drills and a focus on countering threats from the nuclear-armed North.
Hamas accuses Israel of targeting a Kuwaiti aid truck
World News // 21 hours ago
Hamas accuses Israel of targeting a Kuwaiti aid truck
March 3 (UPI) -- Hamas accused Israel of targeting a Kuwaiti aid truck on Sunday as the humanitarian crisis from the war in Gaza continues to grow.
WTO closes ministers' conference with tense negotiations, few agreements
World News // 1 day ago
WTO closes ministers' conference with tense negotiations, few agreements
March 2 (UPI) -- Members of the World Trade Organization wrapped up the 13th Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi Saturday with a consensus to extend a moratorium on e-commerce tariffs for two years and little else.
Grammy winner gets 3-year prison sentence in Iran for anti-regime song
World News // 1 day ago
Grammy winner gets 3-year prison sentence in Iran for anti-regime song
March 2 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning Iranian musician Shervin Hajipour has been sentenced to more than three years in prison in connection with a song he wrote that became the anthem for anti-regime protests in 2022.
First U.S. humanitarian aid successfully air-dropped in Gaza, military says
World News // 1 day ago
First U.S. humanitarian aid successfully air-dropped in Gaza, military says
March 2 (UPI) -- The first American humanitarian aid shipments to Gaza were successfully air dropped into the Palestinian enclave Saturday, U.S. military officials confirmed.
British ship M/V Rubymar, crippled by Houthi strikes, sinks in Red Sea
World News // 1 day ago
British ship M/V Rubymar, crippled by Houthi strikes, sinks in Red Sea
March 2 (UPI) -- The British bulk carrier M/V Rubymar, crippled by fire from Houthi rebels last month, sank in international waters in the Red Sea on Saturday, Yemeni government officials announced.
5 killed in Russian drone attack on Ukrainian port of Odesa
World News // 1 day ago
5 killed in Russian drone attack on Ukrainian port of Odesa
March 2 (UPI) -- Five people were killed and eight were injured Saturday during a Russian drone attack in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, part of a larger overnight assault across the country, according to emergency officials.
Dozens arrested in Russia as Alexei Navalny laid to rest amid heavy police presence
World News // 3 days ago
Dozens arrested in Russia as Alexei Navalny laid to rest amid heavy police presence
March 1 (UPI) -- Navalny's family, friends laid the late Russian opposition leader to rest on Friday that drew thousands of supporters as they battled security barriers by state authorities as dozens of citizens were detained in Russia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Haiti declares state of emergency after thousands escape prison
Haiti declares state of emergency after thousands escape prison
In historic win, Nikki Haley beats Trump in D.C. Republican primary
In historic win, Nikki Haley beats Trump in D.C. Republican primary
New Jersey synagogue will allegedly auction off occupied Palestinian land
New Jersey synagogue will allegedly auction off occupied Palestinian land
Biden support slides in latest polls
Biden support slides in latest polls
Thousands march for Palestine across U.S. as Orthodox Jews block highways in Israel
Thousands march for Palestine across U.S. as Orthodox Jews block highways in Israel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement