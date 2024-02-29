Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 29, 2024 / 6:55 AM

Australian teen sentenced to 3 years in juvenile detention for nation's first school shooting

By Paul Godfrey

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A 15-year-old Australian boy was sentenced to three years in juvenile detention Thursday after he pleaded guilty to opening fire at a school in the Perth suburbs in May in the country's first-ever school shooting.

Handing down the sentence in Perth Children's Court, Judge Hylton Quail told the boy, whose name was not released because of his age, that striking fear into and endangering the safety of others was "extremely serious and wicked" and that the fact no one had been injured or killed was due to good luck alone.

Advertisement

The boy fired three rounds from two hunting rifles at Atlantis Beach Baptist College, forcing students and teachers to run for cover in an incident Quail said "would have caused the blood of every student and likely every person in Western Australia to run cold."

"We have never seen anything like this before," the judge said.

Advertisement

The boy initially targeted a teacher and three students in a grassy area on the school grounds firing directly at them with one child hit on the back of the head by sod thrown up from a bullet hitting the ground nearby.

Another child lay prone on the ground, hiding behind their school bag. Fearing the child had been shot, the teacher risked their life to go check if they were hurt.

A third child reported seeing a gun directed at the teacher and students through the school fence before fleeing to safety.

Quail said given the 15-year-old's experience with handling rifles to shoot kangaroos and rabbits, he could have very easily killed someone if he had chosen to do so, although two of the bullets he fired passed through classrooms.

The outcome could have been very different had students been inside the rooms, the judge said, and that it was only through good fortune that fatalities had been avoided.

Quail said he accepted that the boy had backed away from murder-suicide, after calling Australia's emergency line 001 and telling the police dispatcher he did not want his brothers and sisters to be "the sibling of a killer," and did not want to die.

Advertisement

In addition to discharging a firearm to cause fear and endangering the lives of school staff and pupils, the boy also admitted firearms and ammunition possession offenses and driving without a license.

The judge said he had taken into account that he had since been diagnosed with autism but rejected the defense's plea for a non-custodial sentence, pointing out that other children with more severe cases had been brought before the court but while many were angry at the world, none had "planned to kill others."

Fear and distress of those at the school and in the wider community caused by the boy's actions were an aggravating factor but Quail ruled he could be eligible for parole in 16 months, provided his rehabilitation went well.

A hearing last week heard internet searches by the boy on information about school shootings, gun deaths and the age of criminal responsibility in Western Australia, including the search terms "are there school shootings in Australia" and "what happens to mass murderers in Australia".

He also discussed shooting guns at the school with a friend on social media warning them to stay away from school the night before the attack.

In the United States, where school shootings are a much more frequent occurrence, a student was wounded by police in an attempted shooting last week at a public charter school for children with learning differences near Dallas, Texas.

Advertisement

Law enforcement "attempted to negotiate" with the unidentified student armed with a gun on the Oates Campus of the Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy in Mesquite before shots were fired and the student was taken to hospital for "injuries sustained during the incident."

In a first earlier this month, a Michigan jury convicted the mother of a student who shot four teens dead in 2021 at Oxford High School in the Detroit suburbs of four counts of involuntary manslaughter, the first time in U.S. history a parent has been held legally responsible for a shooting committed by their child.

Jennifer Crumbley faces up to 15 years in prison when she is sentenced in April in connection with the shooting carried out by her son, Ethan, using a semi-automatic weapon. Father, James Crumbley, is set to go on trial on involuntary manslaughter charges in March.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Google Doodle celebrates Leap Day with frog cartoon
World News // 22 minutes ago
Google Doodle celebrates Leap Day with frog cartoon
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Thursday's Google Doodle celebrates Leap Day with an animated frog jumping from one lily pad to another in a pond.
Ghana bill increases prison sentence for homosexuality, penalties for LGBTQ allies
World News // 15 hours ago
Ghana bill increases prison sentence for homosexuality, penalties for LGBTQ allies
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Ghana's legislature has passed strict a new anti-LGBTQ law, which expands penalties against the LGBTQ community.
Pope Francis checked out at hospital after flu-like symptoms
World News // 17 hours ago
Pope Francis checked out at hospital after flu-like symptoms
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Physicians in Rome treated Pope Francis on Wednesday after his general audience for flu-like symptoms but returned to the Vatican after tests, the Holy See Press Office said.
British High Court rejects Prince Harry's bid to overturn security downgrade
World News // 18 hours ago
British High Court rejects Prince Harry's bid to overturn security downgrade
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Prince Harry on Wednesday lost a challenge in Britain's High Court claiming that a downgrade of his security status after he left his duties as a working royal was unlawful.
Britain charges sixth Bulgarian national in Russian spying investigation
World News // 19 hours ago
Britain charges sixth Bulgarian national in Russian spying investigation
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Bulgarian national residing in Britian has been charged with spying for Russia, according to the Metropolitan Police.
Crippled British bulk carrier remains abandoned in Red Sea as pollution fears mount
World News // 21 hours ago
Crippled British bulk carrier remains abandoned in Red Sea as pollution fears mount
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A British bulk carrier badly damaged in a missile strike by Houthi rebels more than a week ago remains at anchor but abandoned in the Red Sea waiting to be towed to a port as fears grow of a pollution catastrophe.
Ursula von der Leyen urges using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
World News // 22 hours ago
Ursula von der Leyen urges using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula Van von der Leyen told the European Parliament Wednesday the EU should consider using frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine.
Alexei Navalny funeral set for Friday in Moscow
World News // 23 hours ago
Alexei Navalny funeral set for Friday in Moscow
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The funeral of leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny will take place Friday in Moscow, his FBK anti-corruption foundation said.
Leading NATO allies publicly rebuff calls by France for troops on ground in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Leading NATO allies publicly rebuff calls by France for troops on ground in Ukraine
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The United States, Britain and Germany joined at least five other NATO countries in rebuffing French President Emmanuel Macron's call for the West to consider sending troops to fight in Ukraine.
South Korea's plunging fertility rate drops again to record low
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea's plunging fertility rate drops again to record low
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- South Korea's fertility rate -- already the lowest in the world -- fell again in 2023, its statistics agency said Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Illinois judge orders Donald Trump removed from state's primary ballot
Illinois judge orders Donald Trump removed from state's primary ballot
Economic recovery under Joe Biden bucked trends, economists say
Economic recovery under Joe Biden bucked trends, economists say
Court orders Donald Trump to pay full bond amount in N.Y. fraud case
Court orders Donald Trump to pay full bond amount in N.Y. fraud case
Donald Trump's economic plan lowered unemployment, increased inequality
Donald Trump's economic plan lowered unemployment, increased inequality
Crippled British bulk carrier remains abandoned in Red Sea as pollution fears mount
Crippled British bulk carrier remains abandoned in Red Sea as pollution fears mount
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement