Police say Texas student injured in attempted shooting at charter school

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- An unidentified student with a gun was injured at an attempted school shooting Monday near Dallas at a public charter school for children with learning differences, according to reports.

The student -- who has not yet been identified by age or gender -- reportedly brought the gun inside the Oates Campus of the Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy when law enforcement responded at around 8:50 a.m. in Mesquite, Texas.

Police made attempts to "negotiate with the subject" before shots were fired and the student was taken to hospital for "injuries sustained during the incident."

"We're just thankful a tragedy was avoided and nothing worse occurred," Captain Travis Block of Mesquite's Fire Department said during a new conference.

At about noon local time, students were seen being united with parents at a nearby church that was the designated reunification center, according to Dallas Morning News.

The parent of a sixth-grader said parents were in a rush and that "some of the kids were more emotional, some were OK, some had no clue what was going on," said Sarah Kepilino.

Shubham Pandey, the school's district superintendent, said in a statement that the district is cooperating and that the student involved "is currently in police custody, and we can confirm that there were no injuries" to other students

He added that everyone on the Pioneer campus "is safe and secure."

Monday's incident comes a month after a Texas grand jury convened to investigate the delayed and flawed response by law enforcement at the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.