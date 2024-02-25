Advertisement
World News
Feb. 25, 2024

Belarusians vote in election condemned by opposition leader, U.S.

By Darryl Coote
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko presents flowers to a member of a local electoral commission during the Belarusian parliamentary elections at a polling station in Minsk, Belarus, on Sunday. Photo by Belarusian Presidential Press Service/EPA-EFE
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko presents flowers to a member of a local electoral commission during the Belarusian parliamentary elections at a polling station in Minsk, Belarus, on Sunday. Photo by Belarusian Presidential Press Service/EPA-EFE

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Belarusians voted in parliamentary and local elections Sunday that the United States and prominent exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya condemned as a "sham."

The contest saw a voter turnout of 73%, according to the Eastern European nation's Central Election Commission, which early Monday announced on Telegram that all 110 seats in the lower House of the National Assembly had been elected. More than 12,000 seats in local councils had also been up grabs.

Those running belonged to one of four approved political parties, in a country that once had 15, but authorities have recently prevented 12 from registering. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe has said its election observers were not invited to witness Sunday's contest.

The election is the latest to be held in Belarus after authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term in August 2020. The election was met with widespread international condemnation and protests at home. Thousands have since been arrested and opposition politicians were forced to flee following the subsequent government crackdown.

On Sunday, Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who aided in the invasion of Ukraine, told reporters that he would run next year for a seventh term, state-owned BelTA reported.

"Com'n. Just coronate yourself," Tsikhanouskaya chided him in a statement on X, following the announcement. "No one will be fooled anyway."

Tsikhanouskaya is among opposition politicians who fled the country following 2020.

She has urged the public to boycott the election, and on Sunday delivered an address that she said was broadcast on some 20,000 public screens throughout Belarus with the support of BELPOL, an association of former local law enforcement officials.

Franak Viacorka, Tsikhanouskaya's chief political advisor, published a video of the address being aired seemingly in a subway station, stating they had been hacked by BELPOL.

In an English-language statement published on X, Tsikhanouskaya called the elections "fake," stating it did not meet any democratic standards and opposition media and politicians had been "silenced."

"But let's be clear: the regime's attempts to use these fake elections to legitimize its power will not be successful. The people of Belarus see through this sham, this facade of democracy," she said.

"And now, it's crucial that the international community does the same. We must stand firm and not recognize the legitimacy of these elections and their results. The people of Belarus deserve genuine, fair and just elections -- something this criminal regime cannot and will not provide."

On Sunday, U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller similarly condemned the election as a "sham," while calling on Lukashenko to end its crackdown, release political prisoners and open dialogue with its political opponents.

"The elections were held in a climate of fear under which no electoral processes could be called democratic," he said in a statement. "The Belarusian people deserve better."

2 Americans killed on yacht near Grenada are identified
World News // 2 days ago
2 Americans killed on yacht near Grenada are identified
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Officials have identified two Americans who were killed aboard their sailboat by three inmates who escaped from Grenada prison as Kathy Brandel and Ralph Hendry who were sailing their yacht to Antigua.
Mexico City water crisis nearing 'day zero'
World News // 5 hours ago
Mexico City water crisis nearing 'day zero'
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Mexico City, one of the world's largest and most densely populated cities, could be on the verge of running out of water, and prolonged drought and above-average temperatures are hastening the problem.
Zelensky says 31,000 Ukrainian troops killed in war with Russia
World News // 10 hours ago
Zelensky says 31,000 Ukrainian troops killed in war with Russia
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Some 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died defending the country in the two years since Russia launched its all-out invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Sunday.
Sullivan: Negotiators agree on 'contours' of Israeli hostage release, Gaza cease-fire
World News // 12 hours ago
Sullivan: Negotiators agree on 'contours' of Israeli hostage release, Gaza cease-fire
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Negotiators meeting Paris have agreed on the basics of a deal under which the Palestinian militant group Hamas would release remaining Israeli hostages in exchange for a cease-fire, a top U.S. official said Sunday.
U.S., Britain strike Houthi targets after surge in Red Sea shipping attacks
World News // 13 hours ago
U.S., Britain strike Houthi targets after surge in Red Sea shipping attacks
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain say they have carried out a fresh round of airstrikes targeting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen who have increased their attacks against commercial shipping in the Red Sea.
Across the river from North Korea, a laser light show for peace
World News // 1 day ago
Across the river from North Korea, a laser light show for peace
GIMPO, South Korea, Feb. 24 (UPI) -- On a snowy Saturday night, the South Korean city of Gimpo held a laser light show and performance less than a mile away from their North Korean neighbors.
Body of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny released to family; funeral pending
World News // 1 day ago
Body of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny released to family; funeral pending
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The body of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny has been released to his family, his spokesperson said Saturday, but it remained unclear if officials will allow a funeral.
Farmers jeer Macron as tensions escalate at France's top agriculture show
World News // 1 day ago
Farmers jeer Macron as tensions escalate at France's top agriculture show
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Farmers in France leveled jeers at President Emmanuel Macron amid heightening tensions Saturday at the opening of the country's annual agricultural fair.
Zelensky, European leaders mark 2nd anniversary of invasion at Ukraine airfield
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky, European leaders mark 2nd anniversary of invasion at Ukraine airfield
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky joined leaders from Europe and around the world at an airfield Saturday to commemorate the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.
Germany legalizes cannabis consumption with restrictions
World News // 2 days ago
Germany legalizes cannabis consumption with restrictions
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The German legislature passed a measure Friday legalizing cannabis for adults but restricting its sale to specific cannabis clubs. The legislation passed the Bundestag 407-226.
