Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 23, 2024 / 9:35 AM

British court declines to restore citizenship of woman who joined ISIS as teen

By Clyde Hughes
A February 20, 2015, showing Shamima Begum at Gatwick Airport in southern England leaving for Syria. A London appeals court the government's revocation of her citizenship will remain in place. File Photo by London Metropolitan Police/EPA-EFE
A February 20, 2015, showing Shamima Begum at Gatwick Airport in southern England leaving for Syria. A London appeals court the government's revocation of her citizenship will remain in place. File Photo by London Metropolitan Police/EPA-EFE

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Shamima Begum, a British woman who traveled to Syria to join the Islamic State as a teenager nine years ago, lost an appeal to regain her citizenship after a unanimous decision by an appeals court.

The court's three judges ruled unanimously against granting the appeal, dismissing all five of the grounds for appeal presented by attorneys for Begum, now 24.

Advertisement

"It could be argued that the decision in Miss Begum's case was too harsh," Judge Sue Carr said. "It could also be argued that Miss Begum is the author of her own misfortune. But it is not for this court to agree or disagree with either point of view."

Appeals judges in London said they were left to judge whether citizenship revocation was legal and not to relitigate the case.

Related

Carr said then-Home Secretary Sajid Javid's decision to revoke her citizenship after she left for Syria at the age of 15 was lawful as she held Bangladeshi citizenship when he made the ruling in 2019, rejecting her lawyer's argument that the decision left her stateless.

The judges also ruled that Javid was within his power to dismiss concerns that she was a victim of child trafficking and that the removal of her citizenship didn't violate equality laws on the grounds that British Muslims disproportionately face the threat of losing citizenship, citing exceptions for national security threats.

Advertisement

Attorney James Eadie, representing the Home Office, said that Begum's national security risk cannot be excused because she was a teenager when she left Britain for Syria.

"The fact that someone is radicalized and may have been manipulated is not inconsistent with the assessment that they pose a national security threat," he said.

Begum's supporters claim she was a trafficking victim of the Islamic State at 15 while opponents say she left to join the militant group in Syria of her own free will and is now a security risk.

Daniel Furner, Begum's attorney said he plans to keep fighting for Begum's return to Britain, hinting that he may appeal the decision to the country's High Court.

"[I'm] not going to stop fighting until she does get justice and until she is safely back home," Furner said.

Begum was permitted to return to Britain in 2020 to fight for her citizenship after she had been held in a detention camp run by the Syrian Democratic forces after marrying a militant fighter and giving birth to three children, all of whom have since died.

Latest Headlines

At least 4 dead, 15 missing after fire at Spanish high-rise apartment building
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 4 dead, 15 missing after fire at Spanish high-rise apartment building
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and eight injured after fire swept through a high-rise apartment complex overnight in the eastern Spanish port city of Valencia.
South Korea raises health crisis level to 'severe' over doctor walkouts
World News // 6 hours ago
South Korea raises health crisis level to 'severe' over doctor walkouts
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The South Korean government raised a health crisis alert to its highest level of "severe" on Friday, as a protest by doctors over medical school admissions has led thousands to walk off the job for a fourth day.
China removes Christian app from Apple app store on mainland China, bans its use
World News // 13 hours ago
China removes Christian app from Apple app store on mainland China, bans its use
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- After Beijing removed and banned Pray.com from the Apple app store in mainland China, the company behind the digital platform for Christian faith-based content said it will look for other ways to reach people there.
Mother of Alexei Navalny decries treatment as Biden meets with his widow
World News // 17 hours ago
Mother of Alexei Navalny decries treatment as Biden meets with his widow
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The mother of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who died in a Russian penal colony Friday, said Thursday she was allowed to see his body but that authorities are pressuring her to keep his burial low profile.
U.S., Japanese indexes close with all-time highs as Nvidia stock surges
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., Japanese indexes close with all-time highs as Nvidia stock surges
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. S&P 500, Dow and Japan's Nikkei stock index closed with record highs on Thursday, spurred by a surge in Nvidia stocks.
China signs giant-panda conservation agreement with San Diego Zoo
World News // 22 hours ago
China signs giant-panda conservation agreement with San Diego Zoo
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The China Wildlife Conservation Association said Thursday it has signed contracts with zoos in Spain and the United States to continue a conservation program that could lead to giant pandas' return to America.
Attacked ship catches fire in Gulf of Aden near Yemen
World News // 23 hours ago
Attacked ship catches fire in Gulf of Aden near Yemen
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A ship was attacked and caught fire Thursday in the Gulf of Aden near Yemen, according to a statement from the British Royal Navy's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.
King Charles III kicks off return to work with audience with Prime Minister Sunak
World News // 1 day ago
King Charles III kicks off return to work with audience with Prime Minister Sunak
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- King Charles III met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace in London for the first time since going public with his cancer diagnosis earlier this month.
1 killed in West Bank attack on Israeli motorists; 3 gunmen 'neutralized'
World News // 1 day ago
1 killed in West Bank attack on Israeli motorists; 3 gunmen 'neutralized'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- One person was killed and at least five were wounded Thursday in the occupied West Bank after three gunmen opened fire on cars lined up at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Jerusalem, authorities said.
X complies with Indian government order to take down accounts but vows to appeal
World News // 1 day ago
X complies with Indian government order to take down accounts but vows to appeal
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's X social media platform said it had blocked some accounts and posts in India in line with executive orders from New Delhi threatening hefty fines and/or imprisonment for failure to comply.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Attacked ship catches fire in Gulf of Aden near Yemen
Attacked ship catches fire in Gulf of Aden near Yemen
Trump files slew of motions seeking to dismiss classified documents case
Trump files slew of motions seeking to dismiss classified documents case
Customs agents seize more than 6 tons of meth at Texas border
Customs agents seize more than 6 tons of meth at Texas border
Judge in Trump N.Y. fraud case denies request to pause enforcement of $355M penalty
Judge in Trump N.Y. fraud case denies request to pause enforcement of $355M penalty
Black soldiers executed after 1917 Houston riot honored with new headstones
Black soldiers executed after 1917 Houston riot honored with new headstones
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement