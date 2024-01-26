Turkey ratifies Sweden's NATO bid; Hungary remains last obstacle to membership

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (R) meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Stockholm on August 19. "A key milestone has been reached," Kristersson wrote on X, as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan signed legislation giving its permission for Sweden to join NATO. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/ UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Turkey has finalized legislation ratifying Sweden's accession to NATO, leaving Hungary as the lone holdout standing between the Nordic country and being brought under the security umbrella of the 31-nation military alliance. "A key milestone has been reached," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote on X as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan signed the long-delayed legislation late Thursday after Parliament voted 287-55 to back Sweden's membership. Advertisement

"Welcome Turkey's approval of the ratification of Sweden's NATO accession. With this, a key milestone has been reached in Sweden's path towards NATO membership," Kristersson wrote.

The move is expected to fast-track the sale of $20 billion worth of American F-16 jets to Turkey, pending congressional approval.

Sweden has been trying to join since Russia invaded Ukraine almost two years ago but was blocked first by Turkey, which accused Sweden of backing Kurdish separatists, and now stalled by the Hungarian parliament amid bad blood between Stockholm and Budapest.

U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman openly criticized the administration of Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an interview published in Friday's Guardian newspaper, expressing exasperation at the delay and accusing it of not being a team player.

"We're disappointed that this has taken so long. And we look forward to Hungary living up to the commitment it's made to the United States and to its other allies."

"An alliance is only as strong as the commitments that we make to each other and the commitments that we keep," Pressman said.

"I think that it's important that the Hungarian government live up to its commitment, and its commitment has been that it will not be the last ally to ratify Sweden's accession."

Budapest has not raised any formal objection to Sweden joining NATO, and lawmakers have said the vote delay is due to criticism leveled by Sweden at the state of democracy in Hungary.

On Wednesday, Orban reaffirmed support for Sweden's bid in a phone call with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, pledging to "continue to urge the Hungarian National Assembly to vote in favor of Sweden's accession and conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity."

Kristersson is expected to travel to Budapest for talks at the invitation of Orban, but has stressed he will not entertain any attempt to negotiate over Sweden's membership bid.

Finland, which applied to join at the same time as Sweden, achieved full-fledged membership status in April.