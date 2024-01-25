Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 25, 2024 / 4:31 AM

North Korea says it tested a new strategic cruise missile

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea tested a new "strategic cruise missile," state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Thursday. Photo by KCNA/UPI
North Korea tested a new "strategic cruise missile," state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Thursday. Photo by KCNA/UPI

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a "new-type strategic cruise missile" for the first time, its state media reported Thursday, the latest in a string of weapons tests by the isolated state as it continues to upgrade its arsenal.

The new missile, which was fired on Wednesday, is named Pulhwasal-3-31 and is still under development, according to a report in state-run Korean Central News Agency. The term "strategic" is generally believed by analysts to indicate that the missile is a nuclear-capable weapon.

Advertisement

"The test-fire had no impact on the security of neighboring countries and has nothing to do with the regional situation," the KCNA report said.

"[It] is a process of constant updating of the weapons system and a regular and obligatory activity," KCNA quoted the North's Missile Administration as saying.

Related

The report did not provide details, such as how many missiles were fired or how far they flew.

South Korea's military said Wednesday that it had detected the launch of "several" cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea.

The launch is the latest provocation from Pyongyang, which has used weapons tests and heated rhetoric to keep tensions on the Korean Peninsula at their highest in years.

Advertisement

In recent weeks, the North unveiled an underwater drone it claims is capable of detonating a nuclear weapon and launched a new solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile with a hypersonic warhead.

Pyongyang also fired hundreds of artillery rounds near the de facto maritime boundary between the two countries, prompting evacuation orders on a pair of South Korean islands.

After the cruise missile launch Wednesday, a U.S. State Department spokesman called for North Korea to "refrain from further provocative, destabilizing actions and return to diplomacy."

"We are eager to engage in substantive discussions on identifying ways to not just manage military risk but create lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, as well as our continued stated goal of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said at a press briefing.

Pyongyang has increasingly signaled that it has no intention of engaging diplomatically with Washington or Seoul, however, as it strengthens ties with former Cold War ally Russia.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently called for changing the North's constitution to define South Korea as its "primary enemy state and invariable principal enemy" and rejected a longstanding official policy goal of peaceful reunification.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

U.S. ship comes under Houthi attack near Yemen
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. ship comes under Houthi attack near Yemen
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Less than a day after the United States launched its ninth attack against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, the Iran-backed militants attacked U.S.-flagged vessels transiting the Gulf of Aden.
Japan court sentences arsonist to death over 2019 Kyoto Animations attack
World News // 2 hours ago
Japan court sentences arsonist to death over 2019 Kyoto Animations attack
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A Japanese court sentenced Shinji Aoba to death on Thursday for the 2019 Kyoto Animation studio arson attack that killed 36 people, according to public broadcaster NHK.
6 dead, 1 airlifted to hospital following plane crash in northern Canada
World News // 7 hours ago
6 dead, 1 airlifted to hospital following plane crash in northern Canada
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Six people were killed and one survivor was airlifted to the hospital following an airplane crash in northern Canada's Northwest Territories, officials said.
U.S. 'gravely concerned' after reports of mass casualties in Israeli raids
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S. 'gravely concerned' after reports of mass casualties in Israeli raids
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- White House officials expressed their concern about a potentially significant civilian death toll after a U.N. facility reportedly was struck by Israeli forces in southern Gaza Wednesday.
Senators say Biden needs congressional approval for Houthi strikes
World News // 17 hours ago
Senators say Biden needs congressional approval for Houthi strikes
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators questioned the Biden Administration's strategy on Houthi Red Sea attacks as the U.S. struck Houthis again Wednesday.
Pope Francis calls for end of wars ahead of Holocaust Remembrance day
World News // 17 hours ago
Pope Francis calls for end of wars ahead of Holocaust Remembrance day
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Wednesday used his weekly General Audience at the Vatican to comment on the upcoming remembrance of the Holocaust by calling for an end to wars, particularly in Ukraine and Gaza.
Hungary's Viktor Orban reaffirms support for Sweden's entry into NATO
World News // 18 hours ago
Hungary's Viktor Orban reaffirms support for Sweden's entry into NATO
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday reaffirmed his approval of Sweden's bid to join NATO as the final holdout standing in the way of its membership.
Qantas' new safety video draws criticism for 10-minute length
World News // 18 hours ago
Qantas' new safety video draws criticism for 10-minute length
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Australian carrier Qantas unveiled a new safety video that clocks in at almost 10 minutes, drawing criticism from people online.
At least 39 dead after fire erupts at Chinese street market
World News // 19 hours ago
At least 39 dead after fire erupts at Chinese street market
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- At least 39 people were killed in a fire that erupted on Wednesday at a crowded business in China's Jiangxi Province, according to state media reports.
Spotify to offer in-app sales on iPhones in EU under Digital Markets Act
World News // 19 hours ago
Spotify to offer in-app sales on iPhones in EU under Digital Markets Act
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Spotify said on Wednesday that in March it will be allowed to do in-app sales through iPhones in compliance with European Union Digital Marketing Act rules.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Six bodies found on dirt road in California
Six bodies found on dirt road in California
Plane crashes in northern Canada; fatalities confirmed
Plane crashes in northern Canada; fatalities confirmed
U.S. 'gravely concerned' after reports of mass casualties in Israeli raids
U.S. 'gravely concerned' after reports of mass casualties in Israeli raids
Five elite universities pay $104.5 million to settle price-fixing suit
Five elite universities pay $104.5 million to settle price-fixing suit
74 killed as Russian aircraft carrying Ukrainian POWs crashes near border
74 killed as Russian aircraft carrying Ukrainian POWs crashes near border
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement