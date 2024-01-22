Advertisement
World News
Jan. 22, 2024 / 6:33 AM / Updated at 6:36 AM

Storm Isha brings misery and travel chaos to Britain, Ireland

By Paul Godfrey
Waves batter New Brighton in northwest England on Monday, January 22, 2024, after one of the worst storms to hit Britain and Ireland in at least a decade caused widespread wind damage, flooding and travel chaos. Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE
Waves batter New Brighton in northwest England on Monday, January 22, 2024, after one of the worst storms to hit Britain and Ireland in at least a decade caused widespread wind damage, flooding and travel chaos. Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Britain and Ireland were battered overnight by storm Isha which brought 99 mph winds that brought down trees, knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and disrupted road, rail, air and sea travel.

About 11,000 homes on the mainland were without power Monday morning, 45,000 in Northern Ireland and 235,000 in the Irish Republic, bridges and many roads were shut, no trains were running anywhere in Scotland, hundreds of flights were canceled or diverted to European airports and ferry services were suspended.

Advertisement

One person died after losing control of his car on a flooded road in County Mayo in Ireland and a flight from Egypt to Glasgow declared an emergency as it made its approach to the city's airport forcing air traffic controllers to divert the Boeing 737 Max 8 south to Manchester, 200 miles away.

At least 153 flood warnings were in place and most areas remain under a severe weather alert for strong wind hampering the cleanup and restoring power -- with many homes expected to remain without electricity for another 24 hours -- although conditions are expected to ease throughout the day.

Advertisement

"From first light this morning, our teams have been carrying out line patrols to assess the full extent of any damage to our network," said Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks spokesman Andy Smith.

"This work will continue through the day, enabling us to target our repairs in the right location and provide our customers with estimated restoration times. The latest information will be displayed on our Power Track app."

The power situation was exacerbated after the Sellafield nuclear power plant on the northwest coast suspended operations due to the weather.

Storm Isha is the second major North Atlantic storm after Henk to hit the countries so far this year and the ninth since September although meteorologists at Britain's Met Office insist there is little evidence the increasing frequency and intensity of winter storms is being fueled by climate change heating up the ocean.

However, they say warming water in the North Atlantic could potentially increase the risk of more storms during the fall season.

Read More

Latest Headlines

At least 8 dead in southwestern China landslide; rescue efforts underway
World News // 6 hours ago
At least 8 dead in southwestern China landslide; rescue efforts underway
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Rescue efforts were launched Monday to save nearly 50 people who were buried by a landslide in China's southwestern Yunnan Province, according to state media.
27 killed in shelling on market in Russia-controlled Donetsk
World News // 2 hours ago
27 killed in shelling on market in Russia-controlled Donetsk
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- More than two dozen civilians were killed in shelling that struck a market in Russia-controlled Donetsk over the weekend, according to the region's Kremlin-appointed head, who blamed the deaths on Ukraine.
Death toll rises to more than 25,000 in Gaza as Israel's war continues
World News // 20 hours ago
Death toll rises to more than 25,000 in Gaza as Israel's war continues
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The death toll in Gaza has risen to more than 25,000 people as Israel's war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas continues in the enclave.
2 Navy SEALs missing off Somalia's coast declared dead
World News // 7 hours ago
2 Navy SEALs missing off Somalia's coast declared dead
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Two Navy SEALs who went missing more than a week ago during an operation in Somalia were declared dead on Sunday, the U.S. military said.
United Nations boss slams Netanyahu for refusal of two-state solution to war in Gaza
World News // 21 hours ago
United Nations boss slams Netanyahu for refusal of two-state solution to war in Gaza
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Antonio Guterres, the director-general of the United Nations, blasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday after he twice refused to accept a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian dispute.
250,000 Germans turn out in mass protests of far-right AfD party
World News // 1 day ago
250,000 Germans turn out in mass protests of far-right AfD party
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Mass protests erupted across Germany Saturday as 250,000 people demonstrated against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.
Damage but no injuries reported as Royal Navy ships collide in Bahrain Harbor
World News // 1 day ago
Damage but no injuries reported as Royal Navy ships collide in Bahrain Harbor
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Damage but no injuries were reported by Britain's Royal Navy after two of its minesweepers collided in Bahrain Harbor.
State media: 13 killed in central China school dormitory fire
World News // 1 day ago
State media: 13 killed in central China school dormitory fire
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Thirteen people were killed and another was injured when a fire struck a school dormitory in China's north-central Henan Province, official media reported Saturday.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards claim 4 military advisers killed in Israeli strike on Syria
World News // 1 day ago
Iran's Revolutionary Guards claim 4 military advisers killed in Israeli strike on Syria
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said four of its military advisers died in an Israeli airstrike on a building in Syria on Saturday, further widening the sphere of conflict in the Middle East.
Haiti gangs suspected after 6 nuns kidnapped from bus in Port-au-Prince
World News // 2 days ago
Haiti gangs suspected after 6 nuns kidnapped from bus in Port-au-Prince
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Six Catholic nuns and other travelers were kidnapped from a bus Friday in Haiti's capital.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. raids Chinese auto parts maker in Ohio
U.S. raids Chinese auto parts maker in Ohio
Colorado man faces legal woes for stealing hundreds of copies of local newspaper
Colorado man faces legal woes for stealing hundreds of copies of local newspaper
Human head, hand found inside recently sold home in Colorado
Human head, hand found inside recently sold home in Colorado
Four women shot to death in suburban Chicago home
Four women shot to death in suburban Chicago home
Fourth victim of deadly homemade aircraft crash identified
Fourth victim of deadly homemade aircraft crash identified
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement