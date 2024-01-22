Storm Isha brings misery and travel chaos to Britain, Ireland

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Britain and Ireland were battered overnight by storm Isha which brought 99 mph winds that brought down trees, knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and disrupted road, rail, air and sea travel.
About 11,000 homes on the mainland were without power Monday morning, 45,000 in Northern Ireland and 235,000 in the Irish Republic, bridges and many roads were shut, no trains were running anywhere in Scotland, hundreds of flights were canceled or diverted to European airports and ferry services were suspended.