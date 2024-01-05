Heavy rains, flooding wreck rail travel in southern U.K.

Heavy rains and flooding causing travel problems in southern U.K. Screenshot courtesy of CBC News/ Youtube

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Heavy rains and subsequent flooding from Thursday is hampering travel in and out of the southern part of England on Friday. An incoming cold snap is expected to complicate things. According to the UK's Flood Alert system, there were more than 250 active alerts, down from Thursday's 500 as of 10 a.m. EST. More than a dozen alerts were issued by the agency on Friday. Advertisement

In a statement, the Environment Agency noted more than 44,000 properties have been protected from flooding in the south of England caused by Storm Henk in the last few days.

According to officials, significant river flooding impacts are expected on Friday and Saturday, across parts of the Midlands on the River Trent and in Gloucester. Rains are expected to continue in the South West on the River Avon, which is also causing flooding. Roadways in impacted areas have been closed and train service has been suspended by some carriers.

According to the Independent, Nottinghamshire residents were evacuated amid flash flooding from Storm Henk. Dozens more were evacuated from Hackney Wick, London, late Thursday night after the canal burst its banks.

Network Rail reported several rail closures on X including the line from Bristol Parkway & Swindon as well as several routes in and out of London.

Great Western Railway also warned there was "significant disruption" to its services and told passengers to expect short-notice cancellations and a reduced level of service on long-distance routes throughout the day.

Good morning We're experiencing significant disruption on the network. Please CHECK BEFORE YOU TRAVEL. Flooding and a serious incident near Reading last night, which involved police taking control of the line, has left trains and crew in the wrong place. We're sorry for the...— GWR (@GWRHelp) January 5, 2024

South Western Railway services are disrupted across its entire network, with major issues on its west of England routes that are expected to last throughout the day.

In a statement, Flood Duty Manager Stefan Laeger at the Environment Agency said, flood impacts are expected to continue over parts of England over the next five days.

Laeger said Environment Agency teams are out on the ground, working to minimize the impacts of flooding where possible.

"We also urge people not to drive through flood water and follow advice of local emergency services on the roads -- flood water is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car," he said in a statement.

According to the U.K. Met Office, a cold snap is expected to roll into the UK this coming week. The warning comes into force at 9am on Saturday and expires at noon on Jan. 12.

GWR said customers' tickets will be accepted on Cross Country, South Western Railway, Southern Railway and Transport for Wales services until further notice, as well as the London Underground and Thameslink in London.

Travel tickets for Jan. 5 will also be valid for Jan. 6.