Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 19, 2024 / 10:09 AM

Ukrainian drone strike torches oil storage depot in southern Russia

By Paul Godfrey
Russian firefighters battle a blaze at the Klintsevskaya oil depot near Bryansk in the south of the country Friday after Ukraine targeted Russia's energy infrastructure for the second straight day in a drone strike. Photo by Russian Emergencies Ministry/EPA-EFE
Russian firefighters battle a blaze at the Klintsevskaya oil depot near Bryansk in the south of the country Friday after Ukraine targeted Russia's energy infrastructure for the second straight day in a drone strike. Photo by Russian Emergencies Ministry/EPA-EFE

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Ukraine struck deep inside Russian territory Friday, targeting the country's energy infrastructure for the second day in a row with a drone strike that set an oil depot ablaze in the Bryansk region in the Southeast.

Russian officials blamed Ukraine for the attack near the town of Klintsy 60 miles from the Russia-Ukraine border with domestic media reporting fires in four oil tanks initially affected had spread, engulfing a 10,000 square-foot area, but no injuries.

Advertisement

Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said air defenses disabled the drone, one of three targeted at the area, with electronic jamming but its munitions fell on the depot forcing nearby residents from their homes. The other two were shot down.

"Four oil tanks are burning in Klintsy. For safety reasons, 32 residents were temporarily evacuated to relatives. A temporary accommodation center has been prepared," Bogomaz

Related

Authorities dispatched 13 fire trucks with 140 firefighters to the scene to battle the blaze.

Acknowledging responsibility for the attack, Ukraine said it was "fair" retaliation for a wave of Russian missile and attack drone strikes on its civilian infrastructure in recent weeks, most recently a large-scale missile attack Saturday, a Jan. 8 assault on provincial Ukrainian cities and villages that killed four people and injured at least 38 and a Jan. 2 onslaught against Kyiv and Kharkiv that killed at least six people and injured more than 130.

Advertisement

Another Ukrainian retaliatory attack Thursday targeted a major oil loading terminal hundreds of miles inside Russia in St. Petersburg, the country's second-largest city.

Ukraine's Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin claimed the drone hit its target but Russian reports suggested it was shot down without causing damage.

A source at Ukraine's intelligence directorate told local media the military planned to mount more attacks to take advantage of the fact most of Russia's air defense and electronic warfare systems had been redeployed to occupied areas of Ukraine, the BBC reported.

Latest Headlines

Apple offers third-parties to access NFC payment tech to comply with EU laws
World News // 35 minutes ago
Apple offers third-parties to access NFC payment tech to comply with EU laws
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The European Commission Friday invited public comment as it weighs proposals by Apple to resolve concerns that Apple Pay violates EU law by restricting competition in mobile wallets.
Steelmaker is latest South Korean company to adopt 4-day work week
World News // 1 hour ago
Steelmaker is latest South Korean company to adopt 4-day work week
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- In a country notorious for long working hours, more and more South Korean companies are adopting a four-day work week.
NATO to deploy 90,000 troops in largest exercises since Cold War
World News // 2 hours ago
NATO to deploy 90,000 troops in largest exercises since Cold War
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- NATO chiefs have approved four months of war games in eastern Europe and the Baltic involving 90,000 troops in the alliance's biggest military exercises since the end of the Cold War more than 30 years ago.
Netanyahu rules out Palestinian state as being 'incompatible' with Israeli security
World News // 4 hours ago
Netanyahu rules out Palestinian state as being 'incompatible' with Israeli security
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said he has rejected U.S. calls for a Palestinian state after the war in Gaza ends.
North Korea tests 'underwater nuclear weapon system'
World News // 9 hours ago
North Korea tests 'underwater nuclear weapon system'
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- North Korea tested an "underwater nuclear weapon system" in the East Sea, its state media reported Friday, claiming it was a response to this week's maritime exercise held by South Korea, the United States and Japan.
U.S. fighter jets strike Houthi missiles; Houthis attack another U.S. ship
World News // 11 hours ago
U.S. fighter jets strike Houthi missiles; Houthis attack another U.S. ship
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. fighter jets Thursday afternoon struck Houthi anti-ship missiles that officials said were prepared to launch at commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea.
U.S. 'deeply concerned' after recent Kyrgyzstan raid of independent news outlets
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S. 'deeply concerned' after recent Kyrgyzstan raid of independent news outlets
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Kyrgyzstan authorities conducted raids this week on two news outlets, arresting journalists and keeping them incarcerated for several hours.
State Department develops framework to combat foreign disinformation
World News // 20 hours ago
State Department develops framework to combat foreign disinformation
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Thursday announced a new framework to counter foreign disinformation.
MSC, Silver Moon reroute, cancel cruises amid Middle East violence
World News // 22 hours ago
MSC, Silver Moon reroute, cancel cruises amid Middle East violence
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- MSC Cruises and Monaco-based Silver Moon canceled trips traveling in the affected areas, citing ongoing safety concerns due to the Israel-Hamas War.
EU adopts Gaza cease-fire resolution requiring hostage release, Hamas dismantling
World News // 23 hours ago
EU adopts Gaza cease-fire resolution requiring hostage release, Hamas dismantling
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The European Union Parliament Thursday adopted a resolution calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war if a pair of conditions are fulfilled.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

EU adopts Gaza cease-fire resolution requiring hostage release, Hamas dismantling
EU adopts Gaza cease-fire resolution requiring hostage release, Hamas dismantling
U.S. fighter jets strike Houthi missiles; Houthis attack another U.S. ship
U.S. fighter jets strike Houthi missiles; Houthis attack another U.S. ship
Trump threatens 'chaos and bedlam' over being barred from ballot
Trump threatens 'chaos and bedlam' over being barred from ballot
E. Jean Carroll cross-examined by Trump lawyer at defamation trial
E. Jean Carroll cross-examined by Trump lawyer at defamation trial
North Korea tests 'underwater nuclear weapon system'
North Korea tests 'underwater nuclear weapon system'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement