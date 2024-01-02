Advertisement
World News
Jan. 2, 2024 / 7:19 AM

At least four killed in Ukraine as Russia launches missile strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv

By Paul Godfrey
Rescuers at work at the site of a missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, January 2, 2024, after a third night of Russian attacks in retaliation for a Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Bolgorod on Saturday. Service said. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE
Rescuers at work at the site of a missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, January 2, 2024, after a third night of Russian attacks in retaliation for a Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Bolgorod on Saturday. Service said. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and more than 60 were injured in and around the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv after major aerial bombardment overnight by Russian forces for the third day in a row.

In the capital, Kyiv, a woman died and 27 people were taken to hospital after being hurt in a blaze in a high-rise building struck by a cruise missile early Tuesday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on social media.

Advertisement

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said rescuers evacuated more than 130 people from the building in Solomyansk district and tackled at least seven other blazes in the Obolonskyi, Pecherskyi, Podilskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Desnyanskyi districts of the city.

Klitschko said a warehouse caught fire in Obolonskyi, a high-rise building was damaged in Pecherskyi and a supermarket was set ablaze in Desnyanskyi.

Related

Power and water were knocked out to facilities and residential buildings in several districts.

Areas around Kyiv were also targeted with two people killed in a fire in an apartment building in Fastiv, 47 miles southwest of the capital, the State Emergency Service said. Also hit were Boryspilsky, Bucha and Vyshneve where five apartment buildings and more than 40 cars were damaged, injuring at least seven people.

Advertisement

In Kharkiv in the east of the country, at least one person, a 91-year-old woman, was killed and 44 were injured after direct hits north of the center of the city inflicted widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, said regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Officials said the main attack on Kyiv was preceded by a wave of about 15 Shahed "kamikaze" attack drones all of which were destroyed by air defenses.

That was followed by the unleashing of 99 cruise and ballistic missiles launched from strategic bombers and fighter aircraft, according to Kyiv military administration head Serhii Popko.

However, air defenses shot down more than 60 of the cruise missiles and about 10 of the ballistic missiles.

Tuesday's attacks followed waves of attacks overnight Saturday and New Year's Eve by missiles and drones launched by Russia in retaliation for a Ukrainian rocket and missile assault Saturday on the Russian city of Belgorod that killed at least 22 people and injured more than 100.

Ukraine's deadliest assault against mainland Russia since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022 was in turn in retaliation for a massive Russian aerial attack all across Ukraine in the early hours of Friday that killed 39 people and injured scores more.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in Busan
World News // 8 hours ago
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in Busan
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea's main opposition party, was stabbed in the neck during an appearance in Busan on Tuesday and taken to a hospital, local media reported.
Multiple deaths in Japan after New Year's Day earthquake
World News // 23 hours ago
Multiple deaths in Japan after New Year's Day earthquake
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake rocked western Japan on Monday, killing at least six people and injuring dozens of others, as tsunami warnings issued earlier in the day were called off.
Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
World News // 10 hours ago
Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Iran dispatched a warship to the Red Sea on Monday, one day after the U.S. Navy destroyed and sank three Houthi small boats which military officials said were attacking a commercial vessel.
Israel's Supreme Court strikes down controversial judicial overhaul
World News // 12 hours ago
Israel's Supreme Court strikes down controversial judicial overhaul
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Israel's Supreme Court has struck down a controversial amendment to the country's so-called "reasonableness" law, which would have limited judiciary oversight amid Israel's ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.
Xi Jinping says China will 'surely be reunified' with Taiwan in New Year's speech
World News // 18 hours ago
Xi Jinping says China will 'surely be reunified' with Taiwan in New Year's speech
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping asserted in his New Year's address his country will "surely" be reunited with Taiwan as the island nation prepares to hold its presidential elections.
Israeli military pulls 5 brigades from Gaza, marking new phase of Hamas war
World News // 20 hours ago
Israeli military pulls 5 brigades from Gaza, marking new phase of Hamas war
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The Israeli military says it is withdrawing five brigades from fighting in the Gaza Strip, marking a new phase in the war against Hamas, but cautioned fighting will likely go on for several more months.
Russia unleashes record 90 drones on Ukraine in New Year's Eve attack
World News // 21 hours ago
Russia unleashes record 90 drones on Ukraine in New Year's Eve attack
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Russia launched its largest drone attack on Ukraine to date overnight on Monday, firing 90 Shahed drones and killing a 15-year-old boy in the Odesa region.
Venezuela mobilizes 5,600 troops after Britain sends warship to Guyana amid territorial dispute
World News // 1 day ago
Venezuela mobilizes 5,600 troops after Britain sends warship to Guyana amid territorial dispute
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered "defensive" drills involving more than 5,600 troops in response to the deployment of a British warship to the coast of Guyana as tensions escalated in the region
Queen of Denmark to abdicate in January after more than five decades on throne
World News // 1 day ago
Queen of Denmark to abdicate in January after more than five decades on throne
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- In a surprise announcement, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark said she plans to abdicate on January 14 after more than half a century on the throne.
Palestine condemns 'fascist' Israeli beating of West Bank worker
World News // 1 day ago
Palestine condemns 'fascist' Israeli beating of West Bank worker
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the "fascist" beating of a gas station employee in the West Bank at the hands of U.S.-backed Israeli soldiers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
10-year-old, father arrested in California for fatal shooting of boy
10-year-old, father arrested in California for fatal shooting of boy
Magnitude 4.1 quake rattles southern California on New Year's Day
Magnitude 4.1 quake rattles southern California on New Year's Day
Colorado woman accused of killing 2 of her children arrested in Britain
Colorado woman accused of killing 2 of her children arrested in Britain
Major winter storm brewing with snow, ice and rain to blast Northeast
Major winter storm brewing with snow, ice and rain to blast Northeast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement