British maritime officials say masked gunman seized oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- British naval officials said on Thursday that masked gunmen boarded a large tanker vessel in the Gulf of Oman as the ship appeared to change its direction toward Iran.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said the four to five unknown masked men, wearing what appeared to be military outfits boarded the vessel about 50 nautical miles east of the Oman coastal city of Sohar.

"CSO reports vessel has altered course towards Iranian territorial waters and communications with vessel have been lost," the UKMTO said. "Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

A representative for Empire Navigation, which manages the seized ship identified as St. Nikolas, confirmed they lost contact with the ship but could not substantiate that it had been boarded by attackers, CNBC reported.

The tanker was traveling from the Iraqi Basrah Oil Terminal to Aliaga in Turkey with a crew of 18 Filipinos and one Greek national, CNBC said. No one has taken responsibility for the attack on Thursday.

In incident marked the latest challenge for commercial shipping vessels. Most of the focus over the past three months has been on the Red Sea as Houthi rebels have continued their attack on ships in support of Hamas and their war against Israel.

The United States and other Western allies have diverted military assets to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in hopes of foiling such overseas attacks.

On Wednesday, the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution, drafted by the United States and Japan, calling for Houthis to immediately stop attacking trading vessels in the Red Sea.