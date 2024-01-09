Trending
World News
Jan. 9, 2024 / 3:43 AM

South Korea passes landmark law banning dog meat

By Thomas Maresca
South Korean lawmakers passed a bill on Tuesday making it illegal to breed, slaughter and sell dogs for human consumption. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
South Korean lawmakers passed a bill on Tuesday making it illegal to breed, slaughter and sell dogs for human consumption. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, Jan. 9 (UPI) -- South Korea's parliament passed a law on Tuesday that will ban the age-old practice of eating dog meat by 2027, marking the end of an industry that has fallen precipitously out of favor in the country.

The new law, which passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in the National Assembly, makes it illegal to breed, slaughter and sell dogs for human consumption. It comes into effect in six months and will allow for a three-year phaseout period to allow dog farmers and restaurant owners to transition to new businesses.

The affected business owners will be required to submit a plan for shutting down their operations. The government has said it will offer financial compensation to help them exit the industry.

Penalties for violating the law will include up to three years in prison and fines of up to roughly $23,000 for those who butcher dogs. Those who breed and sell dogs for meat will face up to two years in prison and fines of $15,000.



As pet ownership has skyrocketed in South Korea over the past several years, public opinion has turned sharply against eating dog meat, a seasonal practice that lingers primarily among older generations.

A survey last month by Seoul-based animal rights group Aware found that more than 93% of respondents said they had no intention of eating dog meat in the future, while some 82% said they supported a ban.

JungAh Chae, executive director of animal rights campaigner Humane Society International/Korea, called the new law "history in the making."

"I never thought I would see in my lifetime a ban on the cruel dog meat industry in South Korea," Chae said in an emailed statement. "We reached a tipping point where most Korean citizens reject eating dogs and want to see this suffering consigned to the history books, and today our policymakers have acted decisively to make that a reality."

Falling demand, negative public opinion and activist pressure have led to the shuttering of many of the country's largest slaughterhouses and markets in recent years. HSI has worked to close 18 farms in South Korea since 2015 but estimates that roughly 1 million dogs are still being bred for human consumption, with many farms operating illegally.

South Korea's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs counted nearly 1,700 dog meat restaurants and 1,150 dog farms in 2022.

Efforts to shut down the dog meat industry picked up momentum las year as both major political parties introduced bills and high-profile political figures including first lady Kim Keon Hee spoke out in support of a ban.

The subject has long been a national embarrassment for many in South Korea, coming under the spotlight during major international events such as the Olympics.

"While my heart breaks for all the millions of dogs for whom this change has come too late, I am overjoyed that South Korea can now close this miserable chapter in our history and embrace a dog-friendly future," HSI's Chae said.

