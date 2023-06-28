Trending
June 28, 2023 / 5:01 AM

South Korean lawmaker introduces bill to ban dog meat

By Thomas Maresca
1/4
A South Korean lawmaker introduced a bill Wednesday that would ban the breeding and slaughtering of dogs for human consumption. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
A South Korean lawmaker introduced a bill Wednesday that would ban the breeding and slaughtering of dogs for human consumption. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, June 28 (UPI) -- Amid growing calls in South Korea to ban the age-old practice of consuming dog meat, an opposition lawmaker introduced a bipartisan bill in parliament on Wednesday that would completely phase out the industry over the next five years.

The Special Act, introduced by Democratic Party Assembly Member Han Jeoung-ae and co-sponsored by 11 lawmakers, looks to outlaw the breeding and slaughtering of dogs for human consumption.

"In Korea, dog eating is still practiced because it is a long-standing custom," Han said in a press release.

"It is not only clearly illegal under the current law, but also goes against the heightened awareness of our citizens about animals," she said. "Considering changing social attitudes and Korea's status in the international community, dog eating is a custom that should be abolished now."

RELATED Dog meat farm rescues take spotlight in Seoul photo exhibition

The proposed legislation includes provisions for closing dog farms and subsidies for assisting farmers in transitioning to new livelihoods. Han developed the bill in coordination with international charity Humane Society International, which has closed 18 farms in South Korea since 2015 under its Models for Change program and found homes for more than 2,700 dogs in the United States, Canada, Britain and the Netherlands.

"This is an historic moment for animal welfare in South Korea, which hopefully marks the beginning of the end for the dog meat industry in our country," Borami Seo, HSI Korea director of government affairs, said in an emailed statement. "It's clear that there is significant societal and political momentum to end South Korea's dog meat era once and for all."

Attitudes about dog meat have changed dramatically as pet ownership has skyrocketed over the past several years. According to a survey conducted by Nielsen Korea in October, 87.5% of South Koreans said they would never eat dog meat, a seasonal tradition that lingers primarily among older generations.

RELATED As farms close, calls grow for dog meat ban in South Korea

Public support for a ban has also continued to climb, with 56% favoring making the practice illegal, according to the Nielsen survey -- a figure that spiked from less than 35% in 2017.

The crusade to end dog meat consumption crosses political party lines as well. South Korean first lady Kim Keon-hee has been an outspoken advocate, saying she would push for a ban during the term of her husband, President Yoon Suk-yeol, which ends in 2027.

Falling demand, negative public opinion and activist pressure have already led to the closure of many of the country's largest slaughterhouses and markets in recent years. Still, HSI estimates that roughly 1 million dogs are being bred across South Korea to be killed for human consumption, with many farms operating illegally.

Han and animal rights advocates expressed hope that Wednesday's bill would be the first step in ending the practice once and for all.

"Discussions on dog-eating bans are spreading around the presidential office and the ruling party, so I know that the government's position is changing in a forward-looking manner," Han said.

"I look forward to the complete end of the dog-eating problem in Korea, starting with this Special Act, which we have been preparing for a long time," she said.

