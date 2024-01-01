Advertisement
World News
Jan. 1, 2024 / 9:23 PM

Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats

By Sheri Walsh
The guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) sails alongside the Japanese Murasame-class destroyer Akebono (DD 108) in the Gulf of Aden on November 25, 2023. On Monday, Iran dispatched a warship to the region after U.S. Navy helicopters destroyed and sank three Houthi small boats. File photo by PFC3 Samantha Alaman/U.S. Navy/UPI
The guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) sails alongside the Japanese Murasame-class destroyer Akebono (DD 108) in the Gulf of Aden on November 25, 2023. On Monday, Iran dispatched a warship to the region after U.S. Navy helicopters destroyed and sank three Houthi small boats. File photo by PFC3 Samantha Alaman/U.S. Navy/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- In a display of heightening tensions, Iran dispatched a warship to the Red Sea, one day after the U.S. Navy destroyed and sank three Houthi small boats.

Iranian state media reported that the Alborz destroyer moved through the Bab El-Mandeb strait, between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, on Monday. The strait is a strategic maritime and commerce shipping route.

Advertisement

The arrival of the Iran destroyer in the Red Sea comes a day after U.S. Navy helicopters sank three boats carrying Houthi militants, according to U.S. military officials who said U.S. warships were responding to a distress call from a merchant vessel.

According to U.S. Central Command, Houthi militants were attacking a commercial vessel belonging to the Maersk shipping company, before they started shooting on helicopters from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and destroyer USS Gravely.

Related

"The container ship MAERSK HANGZHOU issued a second distress call in less than 24 hours reporting being under attack by four Iranian-backed Houthi small boats," U.S. Central Command wrote in a post Sunday on X, formerly Twitter.

"The U.S. Navy helicopters returned fire in self-defense, sinking three of the four small boats, and killing the crews. The fourth boat fled the area. There was no damage to U.S. personnel or equipment."

Advertisement

A Houthi spokesperson said 10 of the Houthi boats' fighters were dead or missing, as Yahya Saree called on Yemenis, Arabs and Muslims to be "ready for all options in confronting the American escalation."

Since November, there have been nearly 20 attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea which have led some shipping companies to abandon the route altogether. The Houthis have claimed the ships were headed to Israel following Hamas' attack on Oct. 7, 2023, and Israel's ongoing war in Gaza.

In response, the United States launched Operation Prosperity Guardian last month to protect the sea lanes. The multinational pact to protect merchant ships has garnered support from Greece, in addition to eight other countries including Britain and Italy.

On Monday, former U.S. diplomat and military officer Joel Rayburn warned Tehran that its move into the Red Sea will not drive the United States out.

"This is what the Iranian regime has always been intending to do with their outpost in Yemen," Rayburn said. "Make no mistake: Iran continues to enable Houthi attacks against international shipping and the global economy."

Latest Headlines

Multiple deaths in Japan after New Year's Day earthquake
World News // 13 hours ago
Multiple deaths in Japan after New Year's Day earthquake
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake rocked western Japan on Monday, killing at least six people and injuring dozens of others, as tsunami warnings issued earlier in the day were called off.
Israel's Supreme Court strikes down controversial judicial overhaul
World News // 3 hours ago
Israel's Supreme Court strikes down controversial judicial overhaul
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Israel's Supreme Court has struck down a controversial amendment to the country's so-called "reasonableness" law, which would have limited judiciary oversight amid Israel's ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.
Xi Jinping says China will 'surely be reunified' with Taiwan in New Year's speech
World News // 9 hours ago
Xi Jinping says China will 'surely be reunified' with Taiwan in New Year's speech
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping asserted in his New Year's address his country will "surely" be reunited with Taiwan as the island nation prepares to hold its presidential elections.
Israeli military pulls 5 brigades from Gaza, marking new phase of Hamas war
World News // 11 hours ago
Israeli military pulls 5 brigades from Gaza, marking new phase of Hamas war
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The Israeli military says it is withdrawing five brigades from fighting in the Gaza Strip, marking a new phase in the war against Hamas, but cautioned fighting will likely go on for several more months.
Russia unleashes record 90 drones on Ukraine in New Year's Eve attack
World News // 11 hours ago
Russia unleashes record 90 drones on Ukraine in New Year's Eve attack
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Russia launched its largest drone attack on Ukraine to date overnight on Monday, firing 90 Shahed drones and killing a 15-year-old boy in the Odesa region.
Venezuela mobilizes 5,600 troops after Britain sends warship to Guyana amid territorial dispute
World News // 1 day ago
Venezuela mobilizes 5,600 troops after Britain sends warship to Guyana amid territorial dispute
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered "defensive" drills involving more than 5,600 troops in response to the deployment of a British warship to the coast of Guyana as tensions escalated in the region
Queen of Denmark to abdicate in January after more than five decades on throne
World News // 1 day ago
Queen of Denmark to abdicate in January after more than five decades on throne
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- In a surprise announcement, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark said she plans to abdicate on January 14 after more than half a century on the throne.
Palestine condemns 'fascist' Israeli beating of West Bank worker
World News // 1 day ago
Palestine condemns 'fascist' Israeli beating of West Bank worker
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the "fascist" beating of a gas station employee in the West Bank at the hands of U.S.-backed Israeli soldiers.
North Korea announces plans for more spy satellites in 2024
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea announces plans for more spy satellites in 2024
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- North Korea has announced plans to launch more spy satellites in 2024 after successfully launching its satellite program this fall.
Poland launches ground search after Russian cruise missile breaches airspace
World News // 2 days ago
Poland launches ground search after Russian cruise missile breaches airspace
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Nearly 500 Polish troops were dispatched on Saturday to the eastern Lublin region to search for a Russian cruise missile that penetrated Polish airspace amid a massive barrage fired at Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

10-year-old, father arrested in California for fatal shooting of boy
10-year-old, father arrested in California for fatal shooting of boy
Magnitude 4.1 quake rattles southern California on New Year's Day
Magnitude 4.1 quake rattles southern California on New Year's Day
Colorado woman accused of killing 2 of her children arrested in Britain
Colorado woman accused of killing 2 of her children arrested in Britain
Multiple deaths in Japan after New Year's Day earthquake
Multiple deaths in Japan after New Year's Day earthquake
Major winter storm brewing with snow, ice and rain to blast Northeast
Major winter storm brewing with snow, ice and rain to blast Northeast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement