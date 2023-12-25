Iran says Israel killed high-ranking IRGC member in Syria

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday issued his condolences over the death of Sardar Seyed Razi Mousavi, an advisor to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Syria. Photo by Iranian President Press Office/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- An Israeli airstrike in Syria killed a high-ranking member of Iran's elite Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, according to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who vowed retribution. Sardar Seyed Razi Mousavi, an advisor to the IRGC in Syria, was reportedly killed Monday in an airstrike in the Syrian capital of Damascus. Advertisement

In response, the Iranian president issued a statement of condolence to the family and friends of the brigadier general as well as to the people of Iran.

"I offer my condolences to the honorable family of this martyr, the people of Iran and his comrades in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for the martyrdom of Sardar Seyed Razi Mousavi in the missile attack of the criminal Zionist regime on Damascus," he said.

"Undoubtedly, this malicious action is another sign of frustration and helplessness of the usurping Zionist regime in the region, and it will definitely pay for this crime."

Raisi added that Mousavi had been a close associate of IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike in early January 2020.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani also issued a statement condemning the Israeli attack, which he described as "a terror act of aggression."

"The Zionist regime has frequently and steadily violated international law and norms and has committed all kinds of crimes, and on Sunday, it did a cowardly and terrorist act," he said.

Hezbollah has been attacking Israel from both Lebanon and Syria amid Israel's war against the Iran-backed Hamas that began on Oct. 7, sparking fears that the conflict in Gaza may spread.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Mousavi was targeted in the airstrike and was hit after entering a farm in the Al-Saida Zainab area of Damascus, which the Britain-based human rights organization said was a headquarters for the Iran-backed Hezbollah, which is based in Lebanon.

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari declined to comment on Mousavi's death during a Monday evening press conference.

"The IDF has a role of course: to protect and safeguard the security interests of the state of Israel," he said.

Last week, Hezbollah said more than 120 of its members have died in fighting with Israel along the Israel-Lebanon border since Oct. 7.