Ikea announces delays because of Houthi strikes near Suez Canal

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Furniture leader Ikea announced Thursday that product supplies will be delayed because international shipments are being re-routed because of the shipping attacks by Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea near the Suez Canal.
The canal is one of the busiest merchant waterways in the country, but some of the largest cargo firms have opted to dodge it because of the threat Houthi rocket attacks present. The rebels said they are attacking ships in support of Hamas in its fight against Israel.