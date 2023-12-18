Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 18, 2023 / 10:38 AM

BP reroutes oil tankers away from Red Sea after Houthi attacks

By Paul Godfrey
Briain's BP on Monday became the first of the global oil giants to join the world's big five container shipping companies in suspending sailings through the Red Sea in response to a rising number of attacks by Houthi rebels on commercial shipping as it passes the coast of Yemen. Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE
Briain's BP on Monday became the first of the global oil giants to join the world's big five container shipping companies in suspending sailings through the Red Sea in response to a rising number of attacks by Houthi rebels on commercial shipping as it passes the coast of Yemen. Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- British Oil giant BP said Monday it was rerouting all its oil tankers away from the Red Sea citing the "deteriorating security situation" due to missile strikes on vessels by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Given the perilous situation for shipping in the Red Sea the decision had been made to "temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea," the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

"In our trading and shipping business, as in all BP businesses, the safety and security of our people and those working on our behalf is BP's priority. We will keep this precautionary pause under ongoing review, subject to circumstances as they evolve in the region."

The announcement came as the Norwegian owners of the oil tanker MT Swan Atlantic said the vessel was struck Monday by an "unidentified object" off the coast of Yemen while en route from France to Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean.

Related

"Fortunately, there were no injuries to any members of the Indian crew, and the vessel has reported limited damage to the vessel," said owner Inventor Chemical Tankers, adding that MT Swan Atlantic was sailing under her own steam with all systems operating.

Advertisement

"The crew and the ship are now assisted by the U.S. Navy and will be brought to safety under protection by naval forces."

BP was joined Monday by Taiwan's Evergreen in a growing list of sea freight companies to take precautionary measures with the shipping giant saying it was ceasing shipping Israel-bound goods via the globally-important sea route.

"For the safety of ships and crew, Evergreen Line has decided to temporarily stop accepting Israeli cargo with immediate effect, and has instructed its container ships to suspend navigation through the Red Sea until further notice," the BBC quoted the company as saying.

French shipping company CMA CGM Group, citing "deep safety concerns" over the recent attacks on commercial vessels announced Saturday that it had instructed with immediate effect all its containerships in the region scheduled to pass through the Red Sea to proceed to "safe waters" and pause their journey until further notice.

MSC and Maersk, the world's largest and second-largest shipping carriers announced Friday they were pausing all travel via the Red Sea.

Maersk took the step in response to an "alarming" situation on Friday after a "near-miss" incident involving a missile and its Maersk Gibraltar container vessel while MSC said following an attack on its Platinum III container ship its vessels would no longer sail through the Suez Canal in either direction.

Advertisement

German carrier Hapag-Lloyd has also said it is rerouting its ships via South Africa's Cape of Good Hope until the Red Sea "will be safe again for vessels and their crews."

It is unclear whether any of the vessels targeted thus far were bound for Israel.

Latest Headlines

EU launches investigation into X amid crackdown on misinformation
World News // 1 hour ago
EU launches investigation into X amid crackdown on misinformation
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The European Commission launched an investigation into the social media platform X as regulators accuse the company of not being transparent enough while failing to counter illicit content and disinformation in the bloc.
Gaza Health Ministry: 100 killed in Israeli airstrikes on refugee camp
World News // 2 hours ago
Gaza Health Ministry: 100 killed in Israeli airstrikes on refugee camp
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Health officials in Gaza said Monday more than 100 people had been killed and dozens injured during Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza in the past day.
Nippon Steel agrees to purchase U.S. Steel for $14.9B
World News // 2 hours ago
Nippon Steel agrees to purchase U.S. Steel for $14.9B
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Nippon Steel Corp. announced on Monday that it will purchase U.S. Steel for $14.9 billion in an all-cash agreement.
World experienced nature's fury in 2023 as climate crisis fueled bad weather
World News // 5 hours ago
World experienced nature's fury in 2023 as climate crisis fueled bad weather
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Natural disasters and extreme weather brought death and destruction to nearly every corner of the world in 2023, with floods, wildfires and major storms ravaging nations and displacing millions amid climate change.
Record breaking rains wreak flood havoc in Australia's far northeast
World News // 4 hours ago
Record breaking rains wreak flood havoc in Australia's far northeast
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Record-breaking rain that hit northeastern Australia over the weekend has caused mass flooding and for the entire town of Wujal Wujal to be evacuated.
U.S., Britain call on China to release Jimmy Lai as his trial begins
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S., Britain call on China to release Jimmy Lai as his trial begins
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- As the long-awaited trial of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai began Monday, the United States and Britain called for the immediate release of the 76-year-old who has been held in pre-trial detention since 2020.
Putin warns of 'problems' for Finland for joining NATO
World News // 18 hours ago
Putin warns of 'problems' for Finland for joining NATO
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of "problems" for neighboring Finland because it joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization earlier this year.
Massive storm kills 13 in Argentina, bears down on Buenos Aires
World News // 18 hours ago
Massive storm kills 13 in Argentina, bears down on Buenos Aires
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A massive storm Sunday in Argentina has killed at least 13 people in the port city of Bahia Blanca, blowing roofs off of buildings and collapsing a sports complex in the port city, about 400 miles west of Buenos Aires.
India's Go First airlines extends grounding
World News // 18 hours ago
India's Go First airlines extends grounding
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Indian low-cost Go First, deep in debt, has announced it canceled all scheduled flights until Feb. 4 after first suspending operations in May.
Pope Francis condemns terrorism after Israeli military kills 2 Christian women in Gaza City
World News // 19 hours ago
Pope Francis condemns terrorism after Israeli military kills 2 Christian women in Gaza City
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Pope Francis condemned terrorism while denouncing the killing of two Christian women who were shot "in cold blood" while taking shelter at a Catholic church in Gaza City, allegedly by a sniper in the Israeli military.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea launches missile after U.S. sub arrives in South Korea
North Korea launches missile after U.S. sub arrives in South Korea
GOP impeachment probe 'falling apart,' Sen. Lindsey Graham says
GOP impeachment probe 'falling apart,' Sen. Lindsey Graham says
Putin warns of 'problems' for Finland for joining NATO
Putin warns of 'problems' for Finland for joining NATO
Texas police hunt escaped inmate serving life sentence
Texas police hunt escaped inmate serving life sentence
Israeli military claims to find largest tunnel ever constructed by Hamas in Gaza
Israeli military claims to find largest tunnel ever constructed by Hamas in Gaza
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement