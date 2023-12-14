Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 14, 2023 / 11:53 AM

Britain, U.S. sanction Iran for supporting Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad

By Doug Cunningham
The United States and Britain Thursday jointly sanctioned Iran for supporting Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the Iranian behavior poses an unacceptable threat to Britain and its partners. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
The United States and Britain Thursday jointly sanctioned Iran for supporting Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the Iranian behavior poses an unacceptable threat to Britain and its partners. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday that the U.S. and Britain have jointly sanctioned eight people associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps -- Qods Force, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The Treasury Department said in a statement, "Treasury applauds the United Kingdom's new Iran sanctions authorities, which will be instrumental in taking action against Iranian support to Hamas and other regional proxy groups that fan conflict and contribute to widespread suffering."

Advertisement

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in a Thursday statement, "The behavior of the Iranian regime poses an unacceptable threat to the U.K. and our partners. It continues to threaten people on UK soil and uses its influence to destabilize the Middle East through its support to armed groups, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad."

The British government said the sanctions "target key figures in the network that has financed Hamas, including individuals in Lebanon and Algeria."

Related

Britain said the sanctioned individuals include:

  • Esmail Qaani: The Head of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force (IRGC-QF)
  • Mohammed Saeed Izadi: The Head of IRGC-QF Palestine Branch; and Head, Abu Jihad Foreign Operations Unit
  • Ali Marshad Shirazi: A member of IRGC-QF Palestine Branch
  • Majid Zaree: A member of IRGC-QF Palestine Branch
  • Mostafa Majid Khani: A member of IRGC-QF Palestine Branch
  • Khaled Qaddoumi: A Hamas Representative to Iran
  • Nasser Abu Sharif: A Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Representative to Iran
Advertisement

The U.S. Treasury Department said Britain is sanctioning "eight actors affiliated with the IRGC-QF, Hamas, or PIJ, seven of whom have previously been designated by OFAC, including IRGC-QF commander Esmail Qaani and senior IRGC-QF official Muhammad Sa'id Izadi."

Britain also sanctioned the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force (IRGC-QF) Palestine Branch.

Latest Headlines

Court upholds Evan Gershkovich's detention; Putin says he wants to 'reach an agreement'
World News // 58 minutes ago
Court upholds Evan Gershkovich's detention; Putin says he wants to 'reach an agreement'
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A Russian court Thursday upheld the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hoped to "reach an agreement" on his return.
Britain, Japan, Italy sign $32B treaty to develop next-generation fighter jet
World News // 2 hours ago
Britain, Japan, Italy sign $32B treaty to develop next-generation fighter jet
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Britain, Japan and Italy signed a $32 billion deal Thursday to develop a next-generation AI-enabled stealth fighter jet that may fly without a pilot.
Pope Francis calls for binding treaty to regulate AI
World News // 2 hours ago
Pope Francis calls for binding treaty to regulate AI
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Thursday called for a binding international treaty regulating artificial intelligence's development and advancement, warning it could lead to a "technological dictatorship" if left unchecked.
South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- South Korea scrambled fighter jets on Thursday after Chinese and Russian military aircraft flew into its air defense identification zone, Seoul's military said.
Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine war will continue until Kyiv capitulates
World News // 4 hours ago
Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine war will continue until Kyiv capitulates
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that his Ukraine plan was unchanged and that the conflict would end only after Moscow's war aims were realized.
EU Court of Justice rules for Amazon in $270 million tax dispute
World News // 3 hours ago
EU Court of Justice rules for Amazon in $270 million tax dispute
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The European Union's Court of Justice Thursday sided with Amazon in a $270 million tax dispute with the European Commission.
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
World News // 6 hours ago
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- An Australian woman had her convictions for murdering three of her children and the manslaughter of the fourth quashed on appeal Thursday, six months on from being freed after spending more than 20 years in prison.
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
World News // 22 hours ago
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Colombian authorities continued a search for suspects Wednesday in the kidnapping murder of Tou Ger Xiong, a Hmong-American Minnesota comedian.
Norway pledges additional Ukraine assistance during Zelensky visit
World News // 23 hours ago
Norway pledges additional Ukraine assistance during Zelensky visit
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Norway Wednesday in an effort to shore up support as significant U.S. assistance for Ukraine aid has been held back in legislative wrangling.
U.S., British officials sanction Hamas-related individuals
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., British officials sanction Hamas-related individuals
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain issued another round of sanctions against Hamas on Wednesday as the militant group continued its fight against Israel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump promises 'largest deportation mission in history' in Iowa caucus rally
Donald Trump promises 'largest deportation mission in history' in Iowa caucus rally
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Appeals court rules Trump has no presidential immunity in E. Jeanne Carroll case
Appeals court rules Trump has no presidential immunity in E. Jeanne Carroll case
Two arrested after seven Virginia students eat fentanyl-contaminated gummy bears
Two arrested after seven Virginia students eat fentanyl-contaminated gummy bears
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement