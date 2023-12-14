Britain, U.S. sanction Iran for supporting Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad

The United States and Britain Thursday jointly sanctioned Iran for supporting Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the Iranian behavior poses an unacceptable threat to Britain and its partners. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday that the U.S. and Britain have jointly sanctioned eight people associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps -- Qods Force, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The Treasury Department said in a statement, "Treasury applauds the United Kingdom's new Iran sanctions authorities, which will be instrumental in taking action against Iranian support to Hamas and other regional proxy groups that fan conflict and contribute to widespread suffering."

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in a Thursday statement, "The behavior of the Iranian regime poses an unacceptable threat to the U.K. and our partners. It continues to threaten people on UK soil and uses its influence to destabilize the Middle East through its support to armed groups, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad."

The British government said the sanctions "target key figures in the network that has financed Hamas, including individuals in Lebanon and Algeria."

Britain said the sanctioned individuals include:

Esmail Qaani: The Head of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force (IRGC-QF)

Mohammed Saeed Izadi: The Head of IRGC-QF Palestine Branch; and Head, Abu Jihad Foreign Operations Unit

Ali Marshad Shirazi: A member of IRGC-QF Palestine Branch

Majid Zaree: A member of IRGC-QF Palestine Branch

Mostafa Majid Khani: A member of IRGC-QF Palestine Branch

Khaled Qaddoumi: A Hamas Representative to Iran

Nasser Abu Sharif: A Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Representative to Iran

The U.S. Treasury Department said Britain is sanctioning "eight actors affiliated with the IRGC-QF, Hamas, or PIJ, seven of whom have previously been designated by OFAC, including IRGC-QF commander Esmail Qaani and senior IRGC-QF official Muhammad Sa'id Izadi."

Britain also sanctioned the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force (IRGC-QF) Palestine Branch.