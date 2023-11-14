Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 14, 2023 / 9:50 AM

Treasury levels new sanctions against Hamas-affiliated individuals, groups

By Clyde Hughes
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced new sanctions against Hamas-related groups on Tuesday. Photo by Julia Nikhinson/CNP
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced new sanctions against Hamas-related groups on Tuesday. Photo by Julia Nikhinson/CNP | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Tuesday issued a new round of sanctions against Hamas-affiliated individuals and entities in connection with its current war with Israel, including the Palestine Islamic Jihad.

The department said the sanctions are in coordination with actions by Britain to protect international financial systems against Hamas and its handlers.

Advertisement

"The United States will continue to work with our partners, including the U.K., to deny Hamas the ability to raise and use funds to carry out its atrocities," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

"Hamas's actions have caused immense suffering and shown that terrorism does not occur in isolation. Together with our partners, we are decisively moving to degrade Hamas's financial infrastructure, cut them off from outside funding, and block the new funding channels they seek to finance their heinous acts."

Related

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said that Iran is funding the Palestine Islamic Jihad through its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to assist Hamas in terrorism activities.

On Tuesday it sanctioned Nasser Abu Sharif, who it said has been the PIJ's representative to Iran, which has used the IRGC to train PIJ fighters to build and develop missiles in Gaza.

Advertisement

The Muhjat Al Quds Foundation in Gaza was also designated for providing financial support to the families of PIJ fighters and prisoners and is funded in Iran.

The Treasury said it has also designated Akramal-Ajouri, the Damascus-based deputy secretary general of PIJ and leader of the Al-Quds Brigades, for sanctions. The brigade serves as PIJ's militant wing.

"Hamas uses the Lebanon-based money exchange company Nabil Chouman & Co. to transfer money from Iran to Gaza," the Treasury Department said. "For several years, the company has served as a conduit for transferring funds to Hamas, transferring tens of millions of dollars to the terrorist organization."

The department said Chouman owner and founder Nabil Khaled Halil Chouman, together with his son Khaled Chouman and another Lebanon-based money exchanger Reda Ali Khamis worked with the Hamas military wing.

It also targeted Mahmoud Khaled Zahhar and Mu'ad Ibrahim Muhammed Rashid al-Atili, which the Treasury identified as a pair of key Hamas leaders.

Zahhar is a senior member and co-founder of Hamas who has spoken publicly on behalf of the group and acknowledged and thanked Iran for its support of Hamas, the Treasury said.

Latest Headlines

Army overturns convictions of 110 Black soldiers convicted after 1917 Houston riots
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Army overturns convictions of 110 Black soldiers convicted after 1917 Houston riots
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The Army on Monday overturned the convictions of 110 Black soldiers court-martialed for their involvement in the 1917 Houston riots, which erupted against the backdrop of Jim Crow racial tensions in the United States dur
House to vote on Speaker Mike Johnson's plan to avoid government shutdown
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
House to vote on Speaker Mike Johnson's plan to avoid government shutdown
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives is slated to hold a floor vote Tuesday on Speaker Mike Johnson's resolution to avoid a government shutdown.
Thanksgiving travelers may face delays due to rain, snow
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Thanksgiving travelers may face delays due to rain, snow
More than 55 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year across the United States, according to AAA, up 2.3% since last year and the third-highest since 2000.
Watchdog: X failed to remove 98% of hateful posts amid Israel-Hamas war
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watchdog: X failed to remove 98% of hateful posts amid Israel-Hamas war
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The Center for Countering Digital Hate said on Tuesday that X has failed to remove 98% of hate comments and images amid the Israel-Hamas war, often breaching its own rules.
White House announces $6B in funding to strengthen climate resilience efforts nationwide
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House announces $6B in funding to strengthen climate resilience efforts nationwide
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The White House Tuesday announced more than $6 billion to strengthen climate resilience nationwide, including a broad range of initiatives aimed at boosting infrastructure to withstand the impacts of climate change.
U.S. consumer inflation falls to 3.2% on lower energy prices
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. consumer inflation falls to 3.2% on lower energy prices
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. inflation bucked market expectations by falling to 3.2% in the 12 months to October, reversing a rise of 0.4% in September, Consumer Price Index data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics out Tuesday show.
Ex-judge Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump's sister, dead at 86
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ex-judge Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump's sister, dead at 86
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Retired appeals court federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, the older sister of former president Donald Trump, has died. She was 86.
Thousands expected to 'March for Israel' on National Mall amid tight security
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Thousands expected to 'March for Israel' on National Mall amid tight security
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Thousands are expected to march in a pro-Israel demonstration Tuesday afternoon on the National Mall in Washington, as law enforcement tightens security and shuts down roads.
Protesters, police clash during 'Block Cop City' march near Atlanta
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Protesters, police clash during 'Block Cop City' march near Atlanta
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Protesters marching Monday to "Block Cop City" clashed with police, who used tear gas after the group blocked two lanes of traffic near the construction site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.
House stalls vote to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
House stalls vote to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A House vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the border crisis was stalled Monday night after eight Republicans voted with Democrats to shelve the resolution.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jack Smith: Donald Trump broke rules by changing position on televising trial
Jack Smith: Donald Trump broke rules by changing position on televising trial
Mexico's first non-binary magistrate found dead at home after receiving threats
Mexico's first non-binary magistrate found dead at home after receiving threats
Jacob Chansley, convicted Capitol rioter 'QAnon shaman,' to run for U.S. House
Jacob Chansley, convicted Capitol rioter 'QAnon shaman,' to run for U.S. House
Vivek Ramaswamy says he would fire half of federal workforce at random
Vivek Ramaswamy says he would fire half of federal workforce at random
Secret Service fires on people trying to break into car near Naomi Biden's home
Secret Service fires on people trying to break into car near Naomi Biden's home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement