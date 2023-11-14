Treasury levels new sanctions against Hamas-affiliated individuals, groups

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced new sanctions against Hamas-related groups on Tuesday. Photo by Julia Nikhinson/CNP | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Tuesday issued a new round of sanctions against Hamas-affiliated individuals and entities in connection with its current war with Israel, including the Palestine Islamic Jihad. The department said the sanctions are in coordination with actions by Britain to protect international financial systems against Hamas and its handlers. Advertisement

"The United States will continue to work with our partners, including the U.K., to deny Hamas the ability to raise and use funds to carry out its atrocities," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

"Hamas's actions have caused immense suffering and shown that terrorism does not occur in isolation. Together with our partners, we are decisively moving to degrade Hamas's financial infrastructure, cut them off from outside funding, and block the new funding channels they seek to finance their heinous acts."

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said that Iran is funding the Palestine Islamic Jihad through its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to assist Hamas in terrorism activities.

On Tuesday it sanctioned Nasser Abu Sharif, who it said has been the PIJ's representative to Iran, which has used the IRGC to train PIJ fighters to build and develop missiles in Gaza.

Advertisement

The Muhjat Al Quds Foundation in Gaza was also designated for providing financial support to the families of PIJ fighters and prisoners and is funded in Iran.

The Treasury said it has also designated Akramal-Ajouri, the Damascus-based deputy secretary general of PIJ and leader of the Al-Quds Brigades, for sanctions. The brigade serves as PIJ's militant wing.

"Hamas uses the Lebanon-based money exchange company Nabil Chouman & Co. to transfer money from Iran to Gaza," the Treasury Department said. "For several years, the company has served as a conduit for transferring funds to Hamas, transferring tens of millions of dollars to the terrorist organization."

The department said Chouman owner and founder Nabil Khaled Halil Chouman, together with his son Khaled Chouman and another Lebanon-based money exchanger Reda Ali Khamis worked with the Hamas military wing.

It also targeted Mahmoud Khaled Zahhar and Mu'ad Ibrahim Muhammed Rashid al-Atili, which the Treasury identified as a pair of key Hamas leaders.

Zahhar is a senior member and co-founder of Hamas who has spoken publicly on behalf of the group and acknowledged and thanked Iran for its support of Hamas, the Treasury said.