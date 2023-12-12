Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 12, 2023 / 8:58 AM

23 soldiers killed in suicide truck bombing in northwest Pakistan

By Paul Godfrey
Pakistani police stand guard at a checkpoint after a bomb blast killed 52 and injured more than in Balochistan, in Quetta, Pakistan, 30 September 2023 amid an upsurge in violent attacks following the Taliban re-taking control of neighboring Afghanistan and widening divisions domestically. File photo by Fayyaz Ahmad/EPA-EFE
Pakistani police stand guard at a checkpoint after a bomb blast killed 52 and injured more than in Balochistan, in Quetta, Pakistan, 30 September 2023 amid an upsurge in violent attacks following the Taliban re-taking control of neighboring Afghanistan and widening divisions domestically. File photo by Fayyaz Ahmad/EPA-EFE

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- At least 23 Pakistani soldiers were killed and dozens were injured early Tuesday in a suicide bombing after a truck loaded with explosives was driven into the perimeter wall of a police compound near the border with Afghanistan.

Responsibility for the attack on the outpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the northwest of the country, which was being used as a base by the army, was claimed by an offshoot of the Pakistan Taliban.

Advertisement

The militants blew up the truck, demolishing the main building to collapse after a failed attempt to storm the base in Dera Ismail Khan district, according to the military.

Six militants were killed but an official said many of the dead soldiers were sleeping at the time and may have been killed by ammunition stored at the site that was set off during the attack.

Related

The army said it had killed 27 militants overnight during operations in and around Dera Ismail Khan.

Tehrik-e-Jihad, a group previously thought to have been eliminated that seeks to replace Pakistan's secular government with a conservative Islamic state, said it carried out the base attack.

Advertisement

"Our suicide bombers attacked a military compound at 2:30 a.m. and started killing soldiers one by one. An army camp is set up in a school. More than 20 soldiers were killed in the attack," spokesman Mohammed Qassim said in a statement.

The group resumed its campaign of violence following the withdrawal of Western forces from Afghanistan in 2021, allowing the Taliban to regain control of the country after a two-decade-long insurgency.

Tuesday's attack comes amid a spike in violence in recent months in the lead-up to elections in February, adding to fears of instability in a country that is dangerously divided and in the throes of an economic crisis that forced it to seek a $3 billion IMF bailout.

Pakistan saw an 80% surge in attacks by militants either inspired or directed by the Taliban in the first half of the year, figures from the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security show.

Taliban-governed Afghanistan denies any involvement and says it does not harbor Pakistan militants.

Latest Headlines

Court sentences 3 in Japanese military sexual misconduct case
World News // 27 minutes ago
Court sentences 3 in Japanese military sexual misconduct case
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A high-profile sexual misconduct case involving members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force resulted in suspended sentences against three soldiers on Tuesday in the Fukushima District Court.
U.N. General Assembly to debate new Gaza cease-fire resolution
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N. General Assembly to debate new Gaza cease-fire resolution
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The United Nations General Assembly was set to vote Tuesday on a resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, four days after the Security Council ditched a similar plan when the United States vetoed it.
EU imposes fresh sanctions over Russia's use of Iranian drones in Ukraine war
World News // 8 hours ago
EU imposes fresh sanctions over Russia's use of Iranian drones in Ukraine war
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- European lawmakers have imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions over the country's involvement in the development and production of drones used by Russia in its war a
CENTCOM: Norwegian-flagged tanker attacked in Red Sea
World News // 8 hours ago
CENTCOM: Norwegian-flagged tanker attacked in Red Sea
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A missile launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen struck a commercial oil tanker in the Red Sea where there has been an increase in attacks by the Iran-backed rebels over Israel's war against Hamas.
Hong Kong sees record-low turnout for 'Patriots Only' election
World News // 1 day ago
Hong Kong sees record-low turnout for 'Patriots Only' election
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's first district elections, purged of opposition politicians under an overhaul of the elections system, saw a record-low voter turnout of 27.5%, according to official election data.
Alexei Navalny supporters say they can't find him after his move in prison system
World News // 19 hours ago
Alexei Navalny supporters say they can't find him after his move in prison system
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Attorneys for imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said they have lost contact with him and they don't know if he is still in a penal colony roughly 150 miles east of Moscow.
COP28 final draft removes mention of fossil fuel phaseout, sparking backlash
World News // 20 hours ago
COP28 final draft removes mention of fossil fuel phaseout, sparking backlash
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The final draft of the COP28 global climate summit agreement was released on Monday evening, drawing criticism from numerous stakeholders for dropping specific language around a phaseout of fossil
U.S. pilot ejects as F-16 crashes off South Korean coast
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. pilot ejects as F-16 crashes off South Korean coast
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A U.S. Air Force pilot was in "stable condition" after ejecting from an F-16 fighter that crashed Monday off the coast of South Korea, officials said.
Ugandan activists to challenge country's anti-LGBTQ law
World News // 23 hours ago
Ugandan activists to challenge country's anti-LGBTQ law
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Ugandan activists said on Monday that they will challenge the country's Anti-Homosexual Act in court, charging that it violates the country's constitution and international human rights standards.
TikTok to offer shopping in Indonesia again after $1.5B deal with e-commerce platform
World News // 1 day ago
TikTok to offer shopping in Indonesia again after $1.5B deal with e-commerce platform
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- TikTok announced plans Monday to restart its Indonesian e-commerce business, TikTok Shop, after signing a $1.5 billion deal to acquire a controlling stake in the country's largest internet-selling platform.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Netanyahu warns of 'beginning of the end' for Hamas, urges surrender
Netanyahu warns of 'beginning of the end' for Hamas, urges surrender
Wisconsin secretary of state demands 'fake' Trump elector be cast from office
Wisconsin secretary of state demands 'fake' Trump elector be cast from office
Giuliani faces trial to determine damages for defaming Georgia election workers
Giuliani faces trial to determine damages for defaming Georgia election workers
COP28 final draft removes mention of fossil fuel phaseout, sparking backlash
COP28 final draft removes mention of fossil fuel phaseout, sparking backlash
Air Force watchdog disciplines 15 in Jack Teixeira leak case
Air Force watchdog disciplines 15 in Jack Teixeira leak case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement