Advertisement
World News
Nov. 4, 2023 / 3:50 PM

Pakistani troops kill 9 attackers during siege on military base in Punjab

By A.L. Lee
Pakistani security officials stand guard at a checkpoint in Balochistan, Pakistan, on Oct. 1. The Pakistani military said Saturday it had repelledan attack by Islamist militants on the Mianwali airbase in the northeastern province of Punjab. File Photo by Fayyaz Ahmad/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | Pakistani security officials stand guard at a checkpoint in Balochistan, Pakistan, on Oct. 1. The Pakistani military said Saturday it had repelledan attack by Islamist militants on the Mianwali airbase in the northeastern province of Punjab. File Photo by Fayyaz Ahmad/EPA-EFE

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Pakistani security forces killed nine attackers who launched an assault on the Mianwali airbase in the northeastern province of Punjab early Saturday, according to military officials.

The media branch of Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations issued a statement saying Pakistani Air Force troops thwarted the surprise siege on the training facility, adding that all the assailants "have been sent to hell."

Advertisement

No troop casualties were reported as a result of the attack, while damage was minor and limited to only three non-operational airplanes that came under fire.

The Pakistani military said it launched a subsequent defense operation in the region to "eliminate any potential threat in the surrounding area following the cowardly and failed terrorist attack on the base this morning."

Related

Meanwhile, one of the country's most notorious terrorist organizations, the Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the failed attack, which came amid a wave of violence in the region, including two devastating explosions that killed 20, including more than a dozen soldiers, in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces on Friday.

Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar praised the military's swift actions to put down the threat.

"The valiant Pakistan Air Force has once again proven its mettle by thwarting a cowardly terrorist attack in Mianwali. Any attempt to undermine our security will meet with unwavering resistance. The nation stands with you and we salute your courage and resolve," he wrote on X.

Advertisement

No other military assets were hit during the attack, the military said.

"The prompt and professional conclusion of the operation serves as a stark reminder to all enemies of peace that Pakistan's Armed Forces remain vigilant and are fully capable of defending the homeland from any threat," the statement said.

A host of current and former Pakistani officials condemned the ongoing violence in the country.

Latest Headlines

Three Australian firefighters killed in light plane crash
World News // 1 hour ago
Three Australian firefighters killed in light plane crash
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Three firefighters are dead after a small plane crashed while responding to a bushfire in Queensland, Australia, on Saturday, officials confirmed in a statement.
Von der Leyen praises Ukraine's progress toward EU accession in surprise Kyiv trip
World News // 2 hours ago
Von der Leyen praises Ukraine's progress toward EU accession in surprise Kyiv trip
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Ukraine's progress toward European Union accession during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Saturday, just days before she is to present a key report on the subject.
Turkey recalls ambassador to Israel, citing ongoing civilian deaths in Gaza
World News // 2 hours ago
Turkey recalls ambassador to Israel, citing ongoing civilian deaths in Gaza
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Turkey announced Saturday it has recalled its ambassador to Israel amid the continuing bombardment of the Gaza Strip as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prepared to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Blinken meets with Arab leaders in Jordan; Hamas claims 15 killed in airstrike on school
World News // 3 hours ago
Blinken meets with Arab leaders in Jordan; Hamas claims 15 killed in airstrike on school
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Arab diplomats Saturday in Jordan as Palestinian health officials claimed 15 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza.
At least 157 killed, 197 injured in 6.4 magnitude Nepal earthquake
World News // 7 hours ago
At least 157 killed, 197 injured in 6.4 magnitude Nepal earthquake
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The strongest earthquake to strike Nepal in eight years has killed at least 157 people in a remote, mountainous region of the country, local officials said Saturday.
Israel's Netanyahu rejects calls for halt in fighting until hostages released
World News // 1 day ago
Israel's Netanyahu rejects calls for halt in fighting until hostages released
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken engaged in talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which included the possibility of a ceasefire. Netanyahu says he wants hostages released before it's considered.
Israeli military strikes ambulance convoy in Gaza, saying it was used by Hamas
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli military strikes ambulance convoy in Gaza, saying it was used by Hamas
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- As Israeli forces encircled Gaza City on Friday, the military confirmed that its aircraft struck an ambulance convoy outside al-Shifa hospital, saying it was being used by Hamas.
At least six killed in Italy's Tuscany region as Storm Ciaran slams Europe
World News // 1 day ago
At least six killed in Italy's Tuscany region as Storm Ciaran slams Europe
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- At least six people have died in Italy as Storm Ciaran slams several European countries, bringing the total death toll for Europe up to at least 13. Additionally, at least four people are missing.
Britain strikes marketplace competition agreements with Amazon, Meta
World News // 1 day ago
Britain strikes marketplace competition agreements with Amazon, Meta
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Britain's consumer watchdog said on Friday it has secured commitments from Amazon and Meta in separate cases assuring level playing fields that would benefit sellers and customers who use their digital platforms.
Israel sends thousands of Palestinian workers back to war-torn Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Israel sends thousands of Palestinian workers back to war-torn Gaza
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Israel has severed all contact with Gaza and Friday began sending thousands of Gaza workers who had been working in Israel when the Oct. 7 Hamas attack occurred back to the war-ravaged enclave.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

11-year-old boy killed, 5 others wounded in Cincinnati mass shooting
11-year-old boy killed, 5 others wounded in Cincinnati mass shooting
Hearing over Donald Trump's ballot eligibility nears end in Colorado
Hearing over Donald Trump's ballot eligibility nears end in Colorado
Appeals court pauses gag order on Trump in federal election interference case
Appeals court pauses gag order on Trump in federal election interference case
At least 157 killed, 197 injured in 6.4 magnitude Nepal earthquake
At least 157 killed, 197 injured in 6.4 magnitude Nepal earthquake
Former Trump-appointed State Department employee sentenced in Jan. 6 riot
Former Trump-appointed State Department employee sentenced in Jan. 6 riot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement