Dec. 4, 2023 / 7:13 PM

Boston woman killed in shark attack near resort in Bahamas

By Sheri Walsh
Satellite image of the island of Nassau, with its aqua blue waters, where a Boston woman was killed Monday by a shark. The woman was paddle boarding with a relative about three-quarters of a mile from shore when she was attacked. Photo courtesy of NASA Earthdata
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A Boston woman was attacked and killed Monday by a shark while paddle boarding near the Sandals resort in the Bahamas, according to police.

The woman, who was believed to be in her 40s, was about three-quarters of a mile away from shore near the Sandals Royal Bahamian resort in Nassau. She was paddle boarding with a male relative when she was bitten.

A lifeguard on duty, who saw what had happened, rescued both the woman and her relative in a boat, according to Royal Bahamas Police Force spokesperson Sergeant Desiree Ferguson.

"CPR was administered to the victim. However, she suffered serious injuries to the right side of her body, including the right hip region and also her right upper limb," Ferguson added.

When emergency responders arrived, the woman showed no vital signs and was declared dead. Police said the injuries to the right side of her body were too severe.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a guest while on a paddle boarding activity nearly a mile from the shore," Sandals said in a statement Monday. "We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the guest's family and loved ones. We remain in close contact with them and are providing all support possible during this difficult time."

The shark attack comes two days after another woman was killed while swimming with her young daughter off Mexico's Pacific coast.

Saturday's shark attack occurred near a beach in Melaque, west of the seaport of Manzanillo.

The woman, 26, who was a resident of a nearby town, was near a floating play platform about 75 feet from shore when she was bitten as she boosted her five-year-old daughter out of the water, according to Rafael Araiza, the head of the local civil defense office.

According to a statement by rescuers, one of the victim's legs was severed. The girl was not hurt.

