Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 26, 2023 / 3:47 AM

American woman attacked by shark in Turks and Caicos

By Darryl Coote

May 26 (UPI) -- A 22-year-old woman from Connecticut was hospitalized in serious condition after being attacked by a shark in Turks and Caicos, authorities said.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Island Police Force said in a statement Thursday that the attack happened shortly after 3 p.m. a day prior as the woman was snorkeling with a friends in waters out front of a resort located near the Leeward Marina.

Advertisement

Police said it was a resort employee who noticed the attack and called authorities for assistance.

"The employee indicated that the female victim had her leg bitten off by a shark," the statement said.

The woman was transported to the Cheshire Hall Medical Center where she remains hospitalized, according to authorities.

Eco-adventures and water sports company Big Blue Collective told CNN in a statement that its employees responded to help the woman who was attacked.

"The calm, quick and measured response from one of our captains and office team meant that the victim was extracted from the ocean and dispatched in the ambulance in 15 minutes, saving them from a potentially life-threatening situation."

Read More

Swimmer survives shark attack off Hawaii's Big Island Great white shark caught from Alabama beach for the first time Shark at Chicago aquarium hatched pups with no father

Latest Headlines

U.S. sanctions Wagner leader for sourcing weapons through Mali
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
U.S. sanctions Wagner leader for sourcing weapons through Mali
May 26 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blacklisted a leader of Russian private military company Wagner Group that has been fighting in the Kremlin's war in Ukraine over allegations that they are trying to obscure the acquisition o
White House praises Minnesota for enacting paid family leave for new parents
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House praises Minnesota for enacting paid family leave for new parents
May 26 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden on Thursday praised Minnesota for becoming the 12th state to enact paid family leave for new parents, after Gov. Tim Walz signed the legislation into law.
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for Capitol riot
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for Capitol riot
May 25 (UPI) -- Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison Thursday for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Missouri man accused of child sex trafficking added to FBI's 10 most wanted list
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Missouri man accused of child sex trafficking added to FBI's 10 most wanted list
May 25 (UPI) -- A 59-year-old Missouri man accused of sex trafficking a least one child was added to the FBI's infamous Ten Most Wanted Fugitive list Thursday, as federal authorities plead for the public's help to bring him to justice.
Navy report: inadequate oversight, other risks at deadly SEALs training program
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Navy report: inadequate oversight, other risks at deadly SEALs training program
May 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has released a report that details inadequate oversight and other risks at the deadly training program for the Navy SEALs.
U.S. developing F-16 training program with allies for Ukraine, Austin says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. developing F-16 training program with allies for Ukraine, Austin says
May 25 (UPI) -- The United States is developing a program with its allies in Europe to train Ukraine's military in flying F-16 fighter jets, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday.
NYC tabloid tale of machete-wielding 'woke' professor ends in arrest
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
NYC tabloid tale of machete-wielding 'woke' professor ends in arrest
May 25 (UPI) -- An artist has been arrested after she allegedly threatened a New York Post tabloid reporter with a machete as he went to try to interview her at her home.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs 6-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs 6-week abortion ban
May 25 (UPI) -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a new abortion ban law on Thursday, criminalizing abortions after an ultrasound can detect any cardiac activity, which is typically six weeks into a pregnancy.
Veterans Affairs signs new bargaining agreement with nurses union
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Veterans Affairs signs new bargaining agreement with nurses union
May 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday announced that it had signed a collective bargaining agreement with the National Nurses United union.
Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing
May 25 (UPI) -- A Louisiana high school graduate who went to a resort in the Bahamas to celebrate with friends is missing after he was dared to jump overboard on a "sunset cruise" excursion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing
Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing
House Republicans vote to end Biden's student debt relief efforts
House Republicans vote to end Biden's student debt relief efforts
Missouri man accused of child sex trafficking added to FBI's 10 most wanted list
Missouri man accused of child sex trafficking added to FBI's 10 most wanted list
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs sweeping election bill; NAACP, LWVF sue
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs sweeping election bill; NAACP, LWVF sue
Morningstar, Fitch issue warnings over U.S. debt ceiling
Morningstar, Fitch issue warnings over U.S. debt ceiling
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement