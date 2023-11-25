Advertisement
Russian drones hit Kyiv in 'most massive' UAV assault on capital since start of war

By Patrick Hilsman
People place candles before the 'Bitter Memory of Childhood' statue by Petro Drozdowsky at the Holodomor Genocide complex of the National Museum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. Five people in the capital were injured by a 'massive' Russian drone strike on the eve of the remembrance. Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE
People place candles before the 'Bitter Memory of Childhood' statue by Petro Drozdowsky at the Holodomor Genocide complex of the National Museum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. Five people in the capital were injured by a 'massive' Russian drone strike on the eve of the remembrance. Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- At least five people were injured in Kyiv on Saturday in what city officials called "the most massive" Russian drone strike on Ukrainian capital since the start of the war in February 2022.

According to officials, five people were injured in Kyiv and 60 drones were intercepted during the airborne assault.

"During the most massive UAV air attack on Kyiv, more than six dozen air targets were hit by air defense forces!" the head of the Kyiv city military administration, Serhii Popko, wrote on Telegram. "Thank you to the air defense soldiers for their work."

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko declared in a statement that Russian "barbarians" had staged "the most massive drone attack on the capital" on the eve of the anniversary of the Holodomor, or the Great Famine, in which policies instituted by Soviet leader Josef Stalin resulted in millions of Ukrainian deaths between 1932 and 1933.

"Today is a tragic date for Ukrainians, the 90th anniversary of the terrible Holodomor," Klitschko said. "More than 10 million Ukrainians were starved to death by totalitarian Russia.

"Today, Russia seeks to destroy Ukrainians with missiles, drones, leave them without heat and light in winter, and destroys our cities and villages. It is committing genocide of the Ukrainian people again," he added.

Kyiv city officials said an 11-year-old child was among those injured in the attack.

Debris fell in several of the capital's districts, the Kyiv military administration reported, while a "small fragment of a UAV" fell on the stairwell of the top floor of a multi-story residential building in the Dnipro district.

