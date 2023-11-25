Musk critical of Irish PM as tensions remain high following Dublin riot

1 of 2 | Billionaire Elon Musk criticized Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Saturday as the security in the capital of Dublin remained high following violent riots earlier in the week. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Billionaire Elon Musk criticized Ireland's prime minister on Saturday as tensions in the capital of Dublin remained high following violent anti-immigrant riots earlier in the week. Security in Dublin remained high following a knife attack Thursday that sparked street protests and looting in city. Police arrested more than 45 people during the mele. Advertisement

Musk, owner of the X social media platform, took aim at Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, writing in a response to another's post that the head of the Irish government "hates the Irish people."

Musk made the statement in response to a post highlighting Varadkar's promise to tighten hate and incitement legislation in the wake of the violence, vowing that his governing coalition would pass new laws enabling police to better use evidence collected by closed circuit television cameras in identifying rioters.

Misinformation about the knife attack spreading on social media platforms has been blamed by authorities in helping fuel the rioting.

Musk later suggested UFC star and Dublin native Conor McGregor should run for the prime minister's office.

"This is their last term in office," he wrote, referring to Varadkar's coalition.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee urged people Saturday to return to Dublin, assuring the public the city of 1.2 million people is safe.

"It's so important that people feel safe in our town and in our cities right across this country," McEntee said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

Thursday's violence elicited the largest-ever response of riot police in the country's history.

"A high visibility policing plan is in place throughout the weekend, including the deployment of four public order units," McEntee said in the update.

Police canines and mounted units were deployed across the city, as were two water cannons.

McEntee also announced $4.8 million in funding to buy additional police vehicles and equipment.

Ireland's national police, An Garda Síochána, confirmed a handful of further arrests were made Friday.